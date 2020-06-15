What you can do from June 19, when Singapore goes into phase 2 of reopening

SINGAPORE - Most businesses and social activities will be allowed to resume from Friday (June 19), the second phase of Singapore's reopening after the circuit breaker period, the authorities announced on Monday.

"Phase 2 is a significant step in moving towards a new 'Covid-19-safe' normal," said Health Minister Gan Kim Yong in a virtual press conference.

The announcement comes about two weeks after phase one started on June 2.

The period saw more workers returning to work, starting with businesses in critical sectors.

While schools and places of worship have reopened, most retail outlets remained shut.

Under phase two, retail outlets will be allowed to reopen with safe distancing measures in place.

The multi-ministry taskforce have said phase three will be the "new normal" until a vaccine or treatment is found for Covid-19.

Here are the activities that can resume from June 19:

WHAT CAN RESUME

- Retail businesses can reopen their physical outlets, and food and beverage (F&B) dine-in will also be allowed, although there must not be more than five diners per table. Liquor sales and consumption must cease at 10.30pm. Live music and television and video screenings will not be allowed in all F&B outlets.

-Small-group social gatherings of up to five people can resume. Households can receive up to five visitors at any one time

-Tuition and other private enrichment classes can resume, except singing or voice training classes

- All healthcare services can resume, including eldercare services in the community

- Face-to-face visits at elderly residential facilities, including nursing and welfare homes can resume

- Sports, parks, and other public facilities can reopen, such as stadiums, swimming pools, playgrounds, beaches, lawns and fields, hardcourts, gyms, fitness studios, bowling centres, and function rooms. This applies to similar facilities in private settings such as condominiums and clubs

- Larger public venues with high human traffic such as malls will be subject to capacity limits. Operators must prevent long queues or crowds from building up

- Personal health and wellness, and home-based services will also be allowed to resume, including massages and spas

- Registered clubs and societies will be allowed to operate at their registered premises.

- Wedding solemnisations may take place with up to 10 people at home and at the Registry of Marriages and Registry of Muslim Marriages, excluding the solemniser.

- Up to 20 people may be present at any one time for wakes and funerals, up from 10 people currently

- Students from all levels will return to school daily from June 29. Institutes of higher learning will gradually increase the number of students back on campus

WHAT CANNOT REOPEN FOR NOW

A small number of activities where large numbers of people are likely to come into close contact, often in enclosed spaces, and for prolonged periods of time, will not yet be allowed

These include:

- Religious services and congregations

- Large cultural venues such as libraries and museums

- Large-scale events and venues, such as conferences, exhibitions, concerts and trade fairs; and entertainment venues such as bars, nightclubs, karaoke outlets, cinemas, theatres, and indoor and outdoor attractions

SAFE DISTANCING RULES

- People should maintain a safe distance of at least 1 metre at all times

- Where this is not feasible, safe distancing should be maintained between groups, with each group having no more than five people. Groups must maintain 1m distance from each other

- For workplaces, current safe management measures will continue to apply. Telecommuting must remain the default for all businesses where feasible

- There must not be social gatherings between employees, and safe distancing of at least 1m must be kept at all times

- Masks must continue to be worn when people are outside and at workplaces

