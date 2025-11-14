Upcoming year-end celebrations? Score free dishes, Lendlease mall vouchers and more with Citi Cards

If you've been putting off some well-deserved pampering, take this as a sign that the time has come for you to indulge in retail therapy to your heart's delight!

With complimentary mall vouchers when you shop and dine at Lendlease malls, getting into the year-end festivities is going to feel all the merrier. With a minimum spend of $250 on your Citi Mastercard at one of the participating Lendlease malls, you'll receive a $10 Lendlease voucher*! The participating Lendlease malls are:

313@somerset

Jem

Parkway Parade

Paya Lebar Quarter

*Valid till Jan 4, 2026.

And there's more. Citi Cardmembers can enjoy major discounts, perks and freebies across well-loved dining, beauty, fashion, as well as gadgets and electronic brands.

Alternatively, if you have Citi Points/Miles accumulated, you could use them to offset or redeem your pick of Apple Products, including the all-new iPhone 17 series. Talk about an upgrade before the new year!

We've curated a list of the best deals to grab while you rack up the qualifying spend, so be sure to check out these offers available at your favourite Lendlease malls.

Parkway Parade

Paradise Classic at Parkway Parade, #01-35

At Paradise Classic, you'll find familiar local favourites while immersed in a nostalgic and comfortable dining venue. With $60 spend on Citi Cards, you can also get 50 per cent off Double-boiled Kampong Chicken Soup*, Paradise Classic's signature dish.

*Valid till Dec 31, 2025.

Skechers at Parkway Parade, #02-42/43

For versatile footwear that takes you everywhere, add a spring in your step with 15 per cent off regular-priced footwear and apparel at Skechers* on your Citi Card.

*Valid till Mar 31, 2026.

Browhaus at Parkway Parade, #B1-83G

If eyes are the windows to your soul, then eyebrows are the frames. Get them perfected with 15 per cent off single services at Browhaus*.

*Valid till Dec 31, 2025.

Jem

COURTS at Jem, #04-30/31/32

Set yourself up for a fresh start to 2026 with improvements spanning from home appliances to tech gadgets for a productive year ahead. Besides, Citi Cardmembers can get up to $50 off with minimum spend of $2,000 at COURTS*.

*Valid till Nov 30, 2025.

Michael Trio at Jem, #01-60

Whether you're planning a proposal or just jewellery-shopping for a special occasion, Michael Trio specialises in custom engagement rings, wedding bands and fine jewellery. Plus, you'll enjoy 10 per cent off with your Citi Card*.

*Valid till Aug 31, 2026.

Tiong Bahru Bakery at Jem, #01-34/35

Your shortcut to a Parisian-style escape is as easy as visiting Tiong Bahru Bakery for their buttery French pastries. Bite into a free croissant with minimum spend of $50 on Citi Cards*.

*Valid till Dec 31, 2025.

Paya Lebar Quarter

TungLok Seafood at Paya Lebar Quarter, #03-09/10

Gather your loved ones for a feast of Singapore-style seafood favourites, such as Chilli Crab and Laksa with Thick Vermicelli, at TungLok Seafood. You will also get $6 off every $60 spend on Citi Cards*, with the discount capped at $60.

*Valid till Dec 30, 2025.

Melissa at Paya Lebar Quarter, #01-10

Fashion girlies, enjoy 15 per cent off minimum $100 spend at Melissa* with your Citi Cards! From shoes to bags, all crafted with Melissa's very own Melflex PVC that's soft, flexible and comfy, you'll be stepping out in style and ease.

*Valid till Dec 31, 2025.

Triumph at Paya Lebar Quarter, #02-29

Pick out your choice of comfortable and stylish undergarments and enjoy 10 per cent off regular-priced items at Triumph with a minimum spend of $100*.

*Valid till Dec 31, 2025.

313@somerset

Benjamin Barker at 313@somerset, #B1-20/22

Nothing freshens a gentleman's look up like a brand-new set of suit and pants. Stun onlookers with a dapper new 'fit for less, with 10 per cent off regular-priced items at Benjamin Barker*.

*Valid till Dec 31, 2025.

Tonkatsu ENbiton at 313@somerset, #B3-25/26/27

Who doesn't love truffle fries? Complete your meal with free truffle fries with $50 spend on Citi Cards at Tonkatsu ENbiton*, known for its quality meat sourced directly from Japan.

*Valid till Dec 31, 2025.

10 lucky winners to score a $20,000 Dream Holiday each with spend on Citi Mastercard Credit Cards

Calling all Citi Mastercard Credit Cardmembers: allow yourself to indulge in some well-deserved retail therapy treats and slurp up discounts with exclusive deals across dining, fashion, wellness, tech and many more!

And that's not all. You'll also receive a complimentary $10 Lendlease voucher when you spend $250 with Citi Mastercard at one of the participating Lendlease malls! Stack up your savings with Citi Card offers across mall merchants for savings galore.

Want to sweeten the deal? If you've got a Citi Mastercard Credit Card, you might just win a getaway to your dream holiday destination. As part of the Citi Mastercard Million Dollar Giveaway, Citi Mastercard is offering Dream Holidays worth $20,000 each to 10 lucky winners!

To qualify, simply spend a minimum of $3,000 on your Citi Mastercard Credit Cards between Oct 1 and Dec 31, 2025. Every $500 accumulated spend earns you one chance* at the draw. And if you're a Citigold or Citigold Private Client customer, you can earn double chances*.

Winners will be given the opportunity to plan their very own Dream Holiday with $20,000 worth to spend on flights, hotels, tours, attraction tickets and more.

With so many ways to earn and indulge, now's the perfect season to treat yourself and let your travel dreams take flight.

Don't have a Citi Credit Card yet? Apply now and get an exclusive welcome offer.

*Terms and conditions apply to all offers listed, refer to linked pages for more details.

This article is brought to you in partnership with Citi.

kimi.ang@asiaone.com