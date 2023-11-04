From classic to unique flavours: Where to drink highballs in Singapore

In a world of excess, the simple things bring the most joy — watching sunsets and spending time with loved ones to winding down with a simple two-ingredient cocktail — Highball.

This easy and zesty drink is a great after-work tipple which whets the appetite and complements grilled and greasy food. It’s also the perfect pick-me-up for unwinding with friends or kicking off a fun night.

Enjoy the exquisite simplicity of this classic cocktail, with fresh iterations and unique flavours, as we show you some of the best spots to drink Highballs in Singapore.

History

The iconic cocktail mixed with whisky and soda first came into being in England in the 1800s. But it only got its name, Highball, in the 1920s when a famed mixologist named it after the glassware he served it in.

Some other stories point to its relation to steam trains, while other theories hint at its possible Irish roots. Regardless of how it came to be, Highballs today are a staple at Japanese izakayas and yakitori bars all round the world.

Jigger & Pony

Know what it takes to be the best bar in Singapore and a permanent fixture on the World’s Best Bar 2023 (No. 14)? On top of innovation, it’s also about retaining the essence of classic cocktails while elevating its flavours through modern techniques.

In their cocktail menu, titled IDENTITY, Jigger & Pony turns up the humble cocktail into the super crisp Super Lemon Highball (S$28++). This upgraded version uses a freezing technique to extract lemon water and a Japanese maewari technique (72 hours) to combine Hokkaido ultra-soft water and Suntory World Whisky AO to give it the extra boost of freshness and citrusy undertones.

The drink is carbonated before serving and garnished with lemon jelly, repurposed from lemon concentrate and honey.

Jigger & Pony is located at Amara Singapore, 165 Tanjong Pagar Road, Singapore 088539, p. +65 9621 1074. Open Sun -Tue 6pm-12am, Wed -Thu 6pm -1am, Fri-Sat 6pm- 2am.

Bar Kakure

To be present yet hidden from sight: Kakure is an intimate bar, so discreet it requires a secret keycode to access. Bartender Kazuhiro Chii, known as “Chii-san,” balances the art of omotenashi with bartending experiences in Yokohama and Tokyo, infused with inspiration from the Japanese martial art of Shorinji Kempo.

The elegant and intimate space sets the mood for a wind-down drink, and the Black Storm Highball (S$24++) is what you want to reach for. Imbued with bamboo charcoal powder and pepper, Chii-san reimagines the classic drink into a bold and smoky drink with a hint of spice. It does taste as fascinating as it sounds!

Bar Kakure is located at 29 Scotts Road, Level 2, Singapore 228224, p.+65 9061 6109. Open Mon – Sat 6pm -1am. Closed Sun.

Draft Land

No bartenders here but “draftenders”. Draft Land, the No.7 on Asia’s Best Bars, serves draft cocktails from taps, just like draft beers. Inspired by bottled cocktails, the bar is the first in Asia to redefine the cocktail experience by dispensing drinks from a Draft System.

This unique and casual cocktail approach lets you sample the drinks before you decide, ensuring everyone enjoys their drink. Highballs here, soda mixed with Johnny Walker Black Label, are S$18 a pop; you might also want to check out their Taiwan-inspired food menu to go along with your drink.

Singapore is the fifth outpost for the successful brand, following openings in ZhongXiao, XinYi, TaiChung in Taiwan, and Hong Kong.

Draft Land is located at 24 Purvis Street, Singapore 188601, p.+65 9657 8774. Open Tue – Fri 4pm -12am, Sat -Sun 2pm -12am. Closed Mon.

Offtrack

When a bar is opened by the stalwarts of local music like Darker Than Wax and Ice Cream Sundays, you know that good music is on the menu. Being a music-centric bar doesn’t stop it from pulling all the stops when it comes to its food and cocktail offerings.

The homely bar serves up hearty Pan-Asian fare paired with a tight selection of classic cocktails, with the Highball getting an ambrosial makeover. Red apple soda, smoked apple, and cinnamon lend a sweet finish to the Gala Highball (S$24++), mixed with Naked Malt Whisky.

Offtrack is located at 34 North Canal Rd, #01-01, Singapore 059290, p. +65 8748 0408. Open Mon – Sat 5pm -12am. Closed Sun.

Kura Oyster & Highball Bar

Hidden within one of the shophouses along Telok Ayer Street is a bar that serves up the ultimate combination of oysters and highballs.

More than fresh seasonal oysters and oyster-centric dishes, Kura Oyster & Highball Bar spotlights variations of the mollusc, served with truffle, butter and more, alongside an equally enviable selection of highballs. At S$12++ per glass, you can sip on one of the 20 flavours, such as Green Lime, Yuzu, or Grapefruit. Savvy sippers head down for Happy Hours, which run twice daily when Highballs go for S$9++ per glass.

Kura Oyster & Highball Bar is located at 84 Telok Ayer Street, Singapore 048468, p.+65 8886 2317. Open Mon – Fri 11.30am -2.30pm, 6pm -11pm, Sat 6pm -11pm. Closed Sun.

No Sleep Club

From humble beginnings in Singapore’s Club Street, to the full-house spot in the lively Keong Saik Road, No Sleep Club is known for quality drinks and wholesome vibe.

On the menu, you’ll find highballs and classic bespoke cocktails like the highly raved smokey and refreshing Paloma, with mezcal, and grapefruit. Don’t forget to ring in their daily happy hour with highballs at just S$18++.

No Sleep Club is located at 20 Keong Saik Road, Singapore 089127, p. +65 8838 0188. Tues-Sat 6pm-12am, Sun 12pm-6pm. Closed on Mon.

Gudsht @ Cineleisure

Their bottled cocktails saw us through the pandemic. And years on, Gudsht brings that same “warm fuzz” of heartfelt connections to their physical space in Cineleisure.

Bond over Japanese-inspired food while sipping Highballs (S$8.50++) in five different flavours — classic, yuzu, pink grapefruit, sour plum and osmanthus yuzu. Guzzle Highball Towers (S$49++) if you have a large group, or make a beeline for their happy hour (S$18++ for two glasses), which starts at 11 am.

Gudsht @ Cineleisure is located at 8 Grange Road, #01-04, Singapore 239695, p.+65 8683 3052. Open Sun -Thu 11am -12am, Fri- Sat 5pm -3am.

This article was first published in City Nomads.