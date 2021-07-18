Clean, vegan lipsticks with good colour pay-offs

Whether or not you believe that a woman may ingest anywhere from 1.8-2.7kg of lipstick in her lifetime, the fact is we do end up eating some of it. And it’s why more beauty brands are now creating clean formulations, ones that don’t compromise on colour pay-off.

There isn’t an industry standard as to what counts as “clean”, but it generally means an absence of controversial or suspected harmful ingredients, such as sulphates, parabens, phthalates, coal tar, heavy metals and acrylates.

Do take note: a clean lipstick isn’t necessarily vegan (as in, no animal- derived ingredients like beeswax and carmine) or cruelty-free (not tested on animals and none harmed), although they sometimes overlap. Here are the best ones to try.

Vegan lipsticks

1. Axiology Lipstick in Bonafide, $42

Made almost entirely of 10 plant-based ingredients, like organic plant oils of coconut, castor, avocado and neem, this is light and non-sticky, yet highly pigmented. The satiny sheen lends a slightly holographic effect.

At axiologybeauty.com

2. Chantecaille Lip Veil in Azalea, $80

It has a rich, buttery texture but wears super light and comfortable, while organic baobab oil keeps lips smooth and moist. One swipe delivers a pop of bright colour with a satiny finish, while another couple of coats lend it beautiful depth and intensity.

At Tangs

3. Liht Color-Intense Liquid Lipstick in Sangria, USD$35 (S$47.31)

This liquid lippie is made with 90 per cent USDA-certified organic ingredients. The very smooth, hydrating formula doesn’t feel sticky or oily, and the colour (Sangria, first from left) looks fresh and radiant. Its sheen probably won’t last past a big meal, but much of the colour would.

At lihtorganics.com

4. Juice Beauty Phyto Pigments Liquid Lip in Reese, $29.95

The plant-based pigments deliver clean, stained-glass-like colour that remains even after the shine rubs off. Organic shea and grapeseed oil help to condition lips.

At cosmeticsnow.sg

5. Urban Decay Vice Lip Chemistry Lasting Glassy Tint in #21, $34

Inks your pout in vivid colour that doesn’t transfer once it sets, and it won’t need touching up for at least a few hours. The water-light formula feels like nothing on the lips, and it reacts to your pH and lip tone to create a slightly varied shade.

At Sephora

6. 100 per cent Pure Fruit Pigmented Cocoa Butter Matte Lipstick in Sonora, $56.18

Its fruit-derived pigments deliver full coverage, and the matte finish stays put well after it sets. Moisturising ingredients like cocoa and shea butters keep lips comfortable and pillowy-soft.

At Fairprice.com.sg

7. Cle Melting Lip Powder in Barbie Pink, $27

Although it comes in powder form, this lip stain melts onto lips and stays put, with little to no messy fallout. Enriched with coconut oil, it has a non-drying matte finish and the colour remains a deep tint after meals.

At ksisters.sg

8. Sephora Rouge Matte in #18 Watch Out, $19

You really only need one coat, unless you’re gunning for a very deep colour. Despite its matte finish, the creamy formula wears comfortably and doesn’t highlight lines and flaky skin. It has good lasting power too, staying on through drinks and light meals.

At Sephora

Clean lipsticks

9. Burt’s Bees Lipstick in Brimming Berry, $26

Great for those who want to take baby steps towards bold lips. Enriched with moringa oil, raspberry seed oil and vitamin E extracts, this highly nourishing formula is easily buildable – you can wear it as a strong tint or as intense colour with a glossy finish.

At Sephora

10. Guerlain Kisskiss Shine Bloom Lipstick in #729 Daisy Red, $55

Comprises 95 per cent naturally derived ingredients, including plant wax, winter rose oil extract and organic shea butter. The luxurious texture glides smoothly over lips, delivering vibrant, buildable colour that doesn’t rub off easily.

At Sephora

11. Yulip Lipstick in Angry Rose, $30

Delivers strong colour in one go, and has a very moisturising, smooth feel when applied. It’s not completely transfer-proof, but lips still retain a vibrant colour after eating and drinking.

At ksisters.sg

12. Butter London Soft Matte Longwear Lip Cream Liquid Lipstick in Bezzie Mate, $35

This highly pigmented lip cream delivers strong, vibrant colour, but feels nearly weightless on lips. Jojoba and coconut oils keep the matte finish looking powdery soft, not flaky, and lips remain richly coloured even after blotting.

At Sephora

13. Lily Lolo Natural Lipstick in Passion Pink, $28

One coat gives sheer colour like a tinted lip balm; further layers intensify that without creating a heavy, cakey finish. Botanical oils like castor seed and jojoba help it go on lips smoothly, and it has sufficient staying power to last a few hours.

At powella.com.sg

14. RMS Beauty Wild With Desire Lipstick in Rapture, $48

Its colour pay-off is so high, you can practically just dab the lippie on. The colour doesn’t feather or bleed and can easily last most of the day, but those with dry lips may want to layer a lip balm underneath first.

At Sephora

15. Remic Organic Matte Lipstick in Thorny Red, $29

You get intense colour with just one swipe, and it stays on even after blotting. Once it sets, it’s budge-proof. Despite its matte finish, it doesn’t look dry or cakey, thanks to hydrating ingredients like rosehip oil and orange peel oil.

At powella.com.sg

