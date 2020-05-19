Clever workspace ideas if you live in a small apartment

So, we’ve shown you how to transform your home to office without a complete overhaul. Whether you work from home permanently or temporarily due to circuit breaker measures, you deserve more than a dull desk and a boring chair in some random part of your house.
In fact, your home workspace or study should be a place that inspires creativity while allowing you to get organised, and it doesn’t even necessarily need to be in a room of its own.
Not sure how to set up your own work-from-home sanctuary? To provide you with some inspiration, we’ve curated a list of gorgeous ideas that will help you to maximise space and creativity.
1. The Great Wall
When you’re short on space (but really, who isn’t?), a wall can be a valuable asset. A practical and easy way to maximise your office area is by installing shelves, bookcases or pegboards on the wall.
This will also ensure that your clutter doesn’t cut into your work area. If properly organised and arranged with flair, it can even turn into a design feature. And who says a home office has to be decked out only in neutral hues?
Go all out on colours – they can really inject energy into a room. Roll out a bold rug, add treasured items and a plant or two. Remember – functional doesn’t have to mean boring.
2. Finding your zen
Looking like it’s come straight out of a travel catalogue, this workspace follows the style of a Japanese ryokan with tatami mats as flooring.
This style dates back to the Muromachi Period where shoin-style rooms were originally used for study rooms for the wealthy before becoming more common for living quarters.
A clean and clearly organised workspace is conductive to achieving focus and concentration, while less visual clutter also leads to less mental clutter. With things kept simple and streamlined, this tranquil space will make you want to roll up your sleeves and get down to work.
3. Thinking out of the box
Who says that a home workspace needs to resemble a proper home office, or even be in one? When it comes to small apartments, thinking out of the box with space might bring you unexpected results and even boost productivity.
One way to go about it is to construct a makeshift workspace at your kitchen, using a kitchen countertop. This is an especially good idea if you don’t cook – there’s no reason why you shouldn’t make good use of every single inch of space in your apartment or flat.
4. Wide windows
Whether you’re doing work or chilling at home, a well-lit room plays a big part in one’s productivity, so windows are important!
Natural light can also make a space feel bigger, which is always a plus in a small space. Set a desk and chair in front of a window so you can enjoy the view and help get the creative juices flowing.
In a small niche home office, organisation is key to maintaining a good working environment. If there’s sufficient space, get a few shelves to store your books and keep all your stationery handy. Add a few knick-knacks to complete the look of your ergonomic and contemporary home office.
5. Rustic interiors
If you’re into rustic, homey interiors, this wooden table can add a timeless charm to any room.
It’s simple enough to fit into almost any decor, and versatile enough for you to perform a multitude of tasks – work on your reports, file documents, write lists, wrap presents, mould miniatures, make jewellery, or even finish that piece of embroidery.
The smooth surface is easy to clean, while its expansive surface can easily hold your craft supplies or stationery. Put a couch next to it, throw some patterned cushions down, and there’s space for you to take a quick nap after all that exhausting work.
6. Open workspace
Why not maximise space by having a see-through workspace? There’s no need to shut yourself off behind traditional walls – a glass work room gives the option of being open to the entire apartment.
Another bonus – being able to keep an eye on that pot on the stove or the kids when they’re back from school – so that you know if they’re doing their homework or not. Because, if you’re working from home, chances are you’re doubling up on chores and childminding too.
7. The art of Hygge
If you don’t have an extra room or nook in the house for a home office, this cosy bedroom makes use of every nook and cranny, proving that even the smallest alcove or nook can be an ideal place to set up shop.
All you need is a desk that’s at a comfortable height, an upholstered chair and some natural lighting. Add a desk lamp and a small indoor plant, et voila – a cosy and creative workspace by the bed.
This article was first published in Her World Online.