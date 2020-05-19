Clever workspace ideas if you live in a small apartment

So, we’ve shown you how to transform your home to office without a complete overhaul. Whether you work from home permanently or temporarily due to circuit breaker measures, you deserve more than a dull desk and a boring chair in some random part of your house.

In fact, your home workspace or study should be a place that inspires creativity while allowing you to get organised, and it doesn’t even necessarily need to be in a room of its own.

Not sure how to set up your own work-from-home sanctuary? To provide you with some inspiration, we’ve curated a list of gorgeous ideas that will help you to maximise space and creativity.

