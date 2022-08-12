Clinton St. Baking SG waves goodbye after 7 years of pancakes, waffles and milkshakes

Clinton St. Baking would have celebrated their seventh anniversary in Singapore on Sep 19, but they are saying goodbye instead.

On Thursday (Aug 11), Clinton St. Baking announced on social media that its Singapore outlet will be closing its doors in a couple of weeks, with the final day of operations on Aug 30.

The notice of closure announcement was made "with a heavy heart".

The post read: "We would like to sincerely thank you for your patronage and all the love and support over the past seven years that we have been here."

If you're a big fan of American classics like pancakes or waffles, you're likely to be familiar with this restaurant located along Purvis Street.

Other than its popular Pancakes with Warm Maple Butter ($21) and Buttermilk Fried Chicken and Vanilla Buttermilk Waffle ($19), notable items on the menu include Eggs Benedict ($24) and Brioche French Toast ($20).

PHOTO: Instagram/Clintonst_sg

Clinton St. Baking has other outlets too, albeit foreign ones.

So if you ever happen to be in New York or Tokyo, you can still have a taste of their scrumptious breakfast plates.

If you're stuck on our tiny island, you've got little choice but to scoot over to Purvis Street by the end of the month if you're keen on having one final meal at Clinton St. Baking.

Do reserve a table in order to avoid disappointment.

Address: 31 Purvis Street Singapore 188608

Opening hours: 8am - 4pm weekdays, closed on Tuesdays. 8am - 5pm weekends

