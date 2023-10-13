Cloth diapering: A modern parent's guide to the types, costs and benefits

While disposable diapers make for a great option for busy working parents, transitioning your little one to cloth diapering has multiple benefits. It's not only cost-effective, but the natural fabrics allow your baby's bottoms to breathe; they are also soft and comfortable on his sensitive skin. But how to start cloth diapering when you've essentially been addicted to disposables?

Here's a quick primer for modern parents who are considering making the switch or starting with cloth diapering. We cover everything, from types of cloth diapers to the best ways to start the process.

Why should you switch to cloth diapering?

Environmentally-friendly choice

Disposable diapers are the third largest single consumer item in landfills, and it takes approximately 500 years for them to decompose. In contrast, cloth diapers can be reused for multiple children or donated to other families, reducing waste and carbon footprint.

Additionally, the production of disposable diapers requires large amounts of water and energy, while cloth diapers can be washed with minimal water and energy usage. Switching to cloth diapers is a simple yet powerful step towards a more sustainable future for our planet.

Cost-effective baby care solution

When it comes to caring for your baby, cost is an important factor to consider. Cloth diapering offers a cost-effective solution that not only saves you money in the long run but also benefits the environment.

By using cloth diapers, you eliminate the recurring expense of purchasing disposable diapers, which can add up over time. Plus, cloth diapers can be reused for multiple children, making them an even more cost-effective option.

In addition to saving money, cloth diapers are also gentler on your baby's delicate skin, reducing the risk of irritation and rashes. This makes them a healthier and more sustainable choice for both your baby and the environment.

Gentle and comfortable for baby

The use of cloth diapers has been praised for being gentle and comfortable for a baby's delicate skin. Unlike disposable diapers, which often contain chemicals and synthetic materials, cloth diapers are made from natural fibres such as cotton, bamboo, and hemp.

These materials are breathable and soft, ensuring that your baby stays dry and comfortable. This can be especially beneficial for babies with sensitive skin who may be prone to diaper rash or irritation.

By choosing cloth diapers, you can provide your baby with a gentle and comfortable diapering experience.

How to start cloth diapering: The ultimate guide

Generally, cloth diapers come in different types: fitted cloth diapers, pocket cloth diapers, hybrid cloth diapers, and all-in-one cloth diapers. This variety allows you to choose one that is most conformable for your baby and equally covenants with you.

1. Fitted cloth diaper

Fitted cloth diapers come in all shapes, sizes and materials. They resemble disposable diapers but are not waterproof. As a result, some do need extra inner or outer layers. The elastic at the waist and legs give them the signature "fitted" style. But they don't have a built-in waterproof outer layer.

2. Pocket cloth diapers

Pocket cloth diapers are like fitted diapers but in reverse. They come with a waterproof outer layer. They also have an internal pocket that can be stuffed with an absorbent material.

3. Hybrid cloth diaper

Hybrid-fitted diapers are like regular-fitted diapers, but there is a difference. These cloth diapers have a layer of polyester fleece, which is water-resistant. Remember, it is water-resistant and not water-proof, so it allows air to flow through but can become wet. You can try this as an option if your baby has developed a rash on the bottoms.

This is one of the best options for your baby, and there is no folding required. You don't need to add an outer or inner layer for a complete diaper. But, this is an expensive option in comparison to the other cloth diapers.

4. All-in-one diaper

An all-in-one cloth diaper means the absorbent cloth diaper and waterproof diaper cover are sewn together to create one piece. It includes the fasteners, a waterproof outer layer and an absorbent inner layer.

This a great option, but you may need to adjust the absorbency of the diaper as your baby starts sleeping through the night.

Fitted cloth diapers vs prefolds and flats: Which one to choose?

Let's first look at the similarities.

All these diapers lack a waterproofing layer. So, they must be used under a cloth diaper cover.

They can be secured with pins, Snappis or Boingos onto the baby. There are some fitted diapers that come with a snap or velcro waist closure as well.

They are all usually made from cotton.

Here's how they are different.

The best part about fitted diapers is that don't need any folding.

Most fitted diapers also don't need any pinning. At the same time, prefolds and flat diapers come with their own waist closures.

Fitted diapers are usually less prone to leaks than pre-folds and flats as they have more absorbent material.

Note: Make sure to check the correct sizes before you buy diapers for your little one.

While you learn how to start cloth diapering, ensure that you have between 12 and 20 diapers in your set.

Here are some other essential things that you need to get started with cloth diapers.

How to start cloth diapering: The essentials you'll need

The cloth diaper will require a good detergent that will suit their skin.

Cloth diapers today are very different from the traditional styles used a few decades ago. But if you have made the decision to transition, here's how you can make the switch with ease.

Cloth diaper-safe detergent

Choose a safe detergent that you can use to wash your baby's diapers. Remember a baby's skin is extremely sensitive, so a chemical-free detergent is the best option. They have a natural fruity fragrance, which even your baby might not mind.

Rash cream

Buy a good baby-friendly rash cream that you can use on your baby's bottom. Babies can develop rashes owing to irritation to wet diapers, reaction to a new product, changes in their diet, sensitive skin, hot and humid weather, bacterial or fungal infection and/or antibiotics.

To avoid any of these possibilities, keep a rash cream handy.

Foldable drying rack

You will need a foldable drying rack to hang your baby's wet cloth diapers. The folding rack will make it easier for you to hang them inside your room or in the gallery. After they dry, you can then neatly fold the diapers and store them in their cupboard.

Diaper bag

You will also need a diaper bag, where you can keep the clean and soiled baby clothes (separately, of course). You can wash the soiled ones as soon as you can. However, keep good hygiene when it comes to your baby's diaper bag.

Section the items properly and don't let soiled ones get in touch with anything else in the bag. If possible, give them a quick wash and then fold and keep them in a waterproof disposable bag, only to wash them later.

Check cost-effectiveness

Whether you use a cloth diaper or a disposable diaper, you'll need to change them frequently. Cloth diapers are eco-friendly options when it comes to diapering. It often translates to cost savings over time as well.

For instance, a typical family can spend between $2,000 and $3,000 per baby for two years on disposable diapers. At the same time, cloth diapers and accessories run about $800 to $1,000 if you wash them yourself.

But the important thing is making a choice that best serves your baby and your pocket. Happy diapering!

This article was first published in theAsianparent.