Co-living spaces in Singapore: Fully renovated to live out your BTO renovation and more

Co-living spaces have been getting popular in Singapore, and for good reason. Not only do they offer convenient and flexible living options, but they also provide opportunities for connecting and socialising with other residents. Some even host events where you can pick up a new skill or two. With all they offer, co-living spaces in Singapore might be the best answer for you to live out your BTO renovation, turn up your living arrangements, or have some fun.

Weave Suites Midtown

PHOTO: Weave Living

From studios, suites and residences, Weave Living manages a range of chic living options purposefully built for people seeking a hassle-free living experience. Its newest property, outside Hong Kong, spans 17 heritage shophouses in the heart of the art and cultural district, Kampong Glam, in Singapore. In addition to a slew of cafes, bars and restaurants in that area, residents enjoy hotel-like services and amenities that elevate the co-living lifestyle.

Think spacious communal spaces for work and play, a fully-equipped sleek “Masterchef” kitchen, a gym, and even conference rooms. The comfortable suites are cleverly designed with built-in cabinets to maximise space. Choose from suites or lofts in six different configurations, some of which even come with a private terrace.

Weave Suites Midtown is located at 33 Jln Sultan, Singapore 198965, p+65 9865 5665.

Lyf One-North Singapore

PHOTO: Lyf One-North Singapore

Run by Ascott Properties, Lyf One-North Singapore offers rooms for as little as one night’s stay. Its location within One-North puts it close to a smorgasbord of food and drink options around the area, and even travelling is made convenient with one-north MRT just minutes away. In addition to a social kitchen, swimming pool, and co-working lounge, the property has plenty of spaces to hold activities for residents. At the end of the day, you can rest easy in one of the studios or loft rooms. The property even has 24/7 on-call security and wellness support for greater assurance.

Lyf One-North Singapore is located at 80 Nepal Park, Singapore 139409, p.+65 6971 1088

Coliwoo

PHOTO: Coliwoo

Easily recognised by the colourful motifs on the exterior, Coliwoo sets itself as the “co-living co-working oasis”. Catering for working professionals and students, the property offers a range of apartments, from luxury co-living hotels to co-living residences that suit various budgets.

With more than 1,673 units up for rent across the island, you can stay close to where you work or study. Soak in community spirit as you work and play in communal spaces, and make new friends across other locations when you participate in community events.

Coliwoo is located at multiple locations around Singapore. Please refer to their website for a full list of locations.

Owen House By Hmlet

PHOTO: Hmlet

With a mission to foster collaborative communities, Hmlet has grown from strength to strength since 2016, opening up in Hong Kong, Sydney, Tokyo, and Singapore. Starting with homely units in condominiums and shophouses, Hmlet has launched a city-fringe living property – Owen House.

Adding a touch of 1920s glamour to modern, clean lines and amenities, Owen House creates an inviting atmosphere, from communal lounges to the boardroom and speakeasy bar, for residents to connect. Whether you are there alone or with family for a night or more, there are plenty of room options to choose from.

Owen House by Hmlet is located at 2 Owen Road Singapore 218842, p.+65 8858 6202.

Figment

PHOTO: Figment

Taking local heritage buildings and turning them into beautifully designed co-living residences, Figment gives you a chance to stay and play in the trendiest neighbourhoods in Singapore. Live artfully in these shophouses, furnished with vintage furnishing and original art pieces, and relish in the fuss-free comfort with the included weekly cleaning, laundry, wifi and class classes.

Members also enjoy access to Figment Club House, the living room away from home, to connect with other members over takeout and drinks. And part of the rental proceeds goes to supporting the local art community.

Figment has multiple shophouses around Singapore. Please refer to their website for a full list of locations.

My Posh Pad

PHOTO: My Posh Pad

Fancy a five-star co-living experience? MyPoshPad offers club-style co-living where you can call the boutique hotels under The Garcha Group, home. World-renowned French designer Jacques Garcia stunningly designs each hotel so you can relax in the luxurious space.

Enjoy all the conveniences and comforts of a luxury hotel, from a rooftop pool and gym to an in-room minibar, daily breakfast and 24-hour services. Then, join exclusive social events and receive VIP access to the most opulent bar, Whiskey Library & Jazz Club at The Vagabond Club.

My Posh Pad includes a curated collection of boutique hotels at different locations. Please refer to their website for a full list.

Dash Living

PHOTO: Dash Living

Get the best out of city living with the beautiful apartments curated and designed by Dash Living. Trusted by residents in Hong Kong, Sydney, Japan and Singapore, Dash Living provides comfort, convenience, and value when you stay in one of their comfortable suites or studios.

Each unit within the condominiums is fully furnished and has a fully-equipped kitchen. The monthly rent event includes wifi and utilities, giving you more significant cost savings than traditional rentals. Being a Dash member gives you access to their monthly events or perks with exclusive Dash Living partners.

Dash Living is located at multiple locations around Singapore. Please refer to their website for a full list of locations.

This article was first published in City Nomads.