COE premiums for cars hit all-time high for second time in a row

Lee Nian Tjoe
Motorist
The COE premium for smaller cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp, as well as for electric vehicles with up to 110 kilowatts of power, finished at $96,501.
PHOTO: The Straits Times

In the 1st COE bidding exercise for April 2023, Cat A closed at $96,501, Cat B at $118,501, Cat C at $76,801, Cat D at $12,001, and Cat E at $118,990.

Cat A (Cars up to 1600CC & 97KW) received 749 bids and and increased by $2,998. It closed at $96,501.

Cat B (Cars above 1600CC or 97KW) saw 566 bids and increased by $2,300. It closed at $118,501.

Cat C (Goods Vehicle & Bus) received 103 bids and decreased by $8,588. It closed at $76,801.

Cat D (Motorcycles) received 529 bids in total with no changes. It closed at $12,001.

Lastly, Cat E (Open Category) received 252 bids and saw an increase of $2,970. It closed at $118,990.

[COE Results] For the second time in a row, COE premiums for cars hit a record high with the Open category rising to $118,990. For all the latest updates: https://t.me/AsiaOnecom

Posted by AsiaOne on Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Here’s a summary of the 1st bidding exercise for April 2023:

PHOTO: Motorist

This article was first published in Motorist.

#Cars #COE #vehicles #Motorcycles #transportation