COE premiums for cars hit all-time high for second time in a row

In the 1st COE bidding exercise for April 2023, Cat A closed at $96,501, Cat B at $118,501, Cat C at $76,801, Cat D at $12,001, and Cat E at $118,990.

Cat A (Cars up to 1600CC & 97KW) received 749 bids and and increased by $2,998. It closed at $96,501.

Cat B (Cars above 1600CC or 97KW) saw 566 bids and increased by $2,300. It closed at $118,501.

Cat C (Goods Vehicle & Bus) received 103 bids and decreased by $8,588. It closed at $76,801.

Cat D (Motorcycles) received 529 bids in total with no changes. It closed at $12,001.

Lastly, Cat E (Open Category) received 252 bids and saw an increase of $2,970. It closed at $118,990.

Here’s a summary of the 1st bidding exercise for April 2023:

PHOTO: Motorist

This article was first published in Motorist.