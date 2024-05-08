COE premiums end mixed, with prices for smaller cars and motorcycles dipping

In the first COE bidding exercise of May 2024, Cat A closed at $93,604; Cat B closed at $105,002; Cat C closed at $70,001; Cat D closed at $9,503; while Cat E closed at $104,689.

Cat A (car up to 1600cc & 130bhp, and EV with up to 110kW) received 1,632 bids for 968 COEs and its premium dipped by just $406. Category A COE closed at $93,604.

Cat B (car above 1600cc or 130bhp, and EV with more than 110kW) received 1,237 bids for 666 COEs and its premium climbed by $3,001. Category B COE closed at $105,002.

Cat C (goods vehicle and bus) received 350 bids for 206 COEs and its premium increased by $1,499. Category C COE closed at $70,001.

Cat D (motorcycle) received 630 bids for 528 COEs and its premium decreased by $487. Category D COE closed at $9,503.

Lastly, Cat E (all vehicles except motorcycle) received 317 bids for 177 COEs and climbed by $1,440. Category E COE closed at $104,689.

Jason Lim, managing director of BMW authorised agent Eurokars Auto, told Motorist: "Category A can be considered quite stable. Category B is the surprising one. I heard there were clearance sales of outgoing Cat B models in the market. As for the Open Category, it is just following Cat B, as usual. Traditionally, a three-week gap between COE biddings added pressure to the COE premiums, but I wonder why only in Cat B this time."

Here is a summary of the first COE bidding exercise for May 2024:

Category Current COE Previous COE Difference PQP A – car up to 1600cc & 130bhp, and EV up to 110kW $93,604 $94,010 – $406 $78,482

(Apr 2024)

$84,550

(May 2024) B – car above 1600cc or 130bhp, and EV above 110kW $105,002 $102,001 + $3,001 $98,062

(Apr 2024)

$99,116

(May 2024) C – goods vehicle and bus $70,001 $68,502 + $1,499 $71,053

(Apr 2024)

$71,120

(May 2024) D – motorcycle $9,503 $9,990 – $487 $9,286

(Apr 2024)

$9,547

(May 2024) E – all vehicles except motorcycle $104,689 $103,249 + $1,440 Not applicable

