COE premiums end mixed, with prices for smaller cars and motorcycles dipping

PHOTO: The Straits Times file
PUBLISHED ONMay 08, 2024 8:54 AMByDavid Ting

In the first COE bidding exercise of May 2024, Cat A closed at $93,604; Cat B closed at $105,002; Cat C closed at $70,001; Cat D closed at $9,503; while Cat E closed at $104,689.

Cat A (car up to 1600cc & 130bhp, and EV with up to 110kW) received 1,632 bids for 968 COEs and its premium dipped by just $406. Category A COE closed at $93,604.

Cat B (car above 1600cc or 130bhp, and EV with more than 110kW) received 1,237 bids for 666 COEs and its premium climbed by $3,001. Category B COE closed at $105,002.

Cat C (goods vehicle and bus) received 350 bids for 206 COEs and its premium increased by $1,499. Category C COE closed at $70,001.

Cat D (motorcycle) received 630 bids for 528 COEs and its premium decreased by $487. Category D COE closed at $9,503.

Lastly, Cat E (all vehicles except motorcycle) received 317 bids for 177 COEs and climbed by $1,440. Category E COE closed at $104,689.

Jason Lim, managing director of BMW authorised agent Eurokars Auto, told Motorist: "Category A can be considered quite stable. Category B is the surprising one. I heard there were clearance sales of outgoing Cat B models in the market. As for the Open Category, it is just following Cat B, as usual. Traditionally, a three-week gap between COE biddings added pressure to the COE premiums, but I wonder why only in Cat B this time."

Here is a summary of the first COE bidding exercise for May 2024:

Category

Current COE

Previous COE

Difference

PQP
A – car up to 1600cc & 130bhp, and EV up to 110kW $93,604

$94,010

– $406

 $78,482
(Apr 2024)
$84,550
(May 2024)
B – car above 1600cc or 130bhp, and EV above 110kW $105,002

$102,001

 

+ $3,001

 $98,062
(Apr 2024)
$99,116
(May 2024)
C – goods vehicle and bus $70,001

$68,502

+ $1,499

 $71,053
(Apr 2024)
$71,120
(May 2024)
D – motorcycle $9,503

$9,990

– $487

 $9,286
(Apr 2024)
$9,547
(May 2024)
E – all vehicles except motorcycle $104,689

$103,249

+ $1,440

 Not applicable

ALSO READ: COE prices rise across the board except for motorcycles

This article was first published in Motorist.

