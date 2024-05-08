COE premiums end mixed, with prices for smaller cars and motorcycles dipping

In the first COE bidding exercise of May 2024, Cat A closed at $93,604; Cat B closed at $105,002; Cat C closed at $70,001; Cat D closed at $9,503; while Cat E closed at $104,689.
Cat A (car up to 1600cc & 130bhp, and EV with up to 110kW) received 1,632 bids for 968 COEs and its premium dipped by just $406. Category A COE closed at $93,604.
Cat B (car above 1600cc or 130bhp, and EV with more than 110kW) received 1,237 bids for 666 COEs and its premium climbed by $3,001. Category B COE closed at $105,002.
Cat C (goods vehicle and bus) received 350 bids for 206 COEs and its premium increased by $1,499. Category C COE closed at $70,001.
Cat D (motorcycle) received 630 bids for 528 COEs and its premium decreased by $487. Category D COE closed at $9,503.
Lastly, Cat E (all vehicles except motorcycle) received 317 bids for 177 COEs and climbed by $1,440. Category E COE closed at $104,689.
Jason Lim, managing director of BMW authorised agent Eurokars Auto, told Motorist: "Category A can be considered quite stable. Category B is the surprising one. I heard there were clearance sales of outgoing Cat B models in the market. As for the Open Category, it is just following Cat B, as usual. Traditionally, a three-week gap between COE biddings added pressure to the COE premiums, but I wonder why only in Cat B this time."
Here is a summary of the first COE bidding exercise for May 2024:
|
Category
|
Current COE
|
Previous COE
|
Difference
|
PQP
|A – car up to 1600cc & 130bhp, and EV up to 110kW
|$93,604
|
$94,010
|
– $406
|$78,482
(Apr 2024)
$84,550
(May 2024)
|B – car above 1600cc or 130bhp, and EV above 110kW
|$105,002
|
$102,001
|
+ $3,001
|$98,062
(Apr 2024)
$99,116
(May 2024)
|C – goods vehicle and bus
|$70,001
|
$68,502
|
+ $1,499
|$71,053
(Apr 2024)
$71,120
(May 2024)
|D – motorcycle
|$9,503
|
$9,990
|
– $487
|$9,286
(Apr 2024)
$9,547
(May 2024)
|E – all vehicles except motorcycle
|$104,689
|
$103,249
|
+ $1,440
|Not applicable
