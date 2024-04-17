COE prices rise across the board except for motorcycles

In the second COE bidding exercise of April 2024, Cat A closed at $94,010; Cat B closed at $102,001; Cat C closed at $68,502; Cat D closed at $9,990; while Cat E closed at $103,249.
Cat A (car up to 1600cc & 130bhp, and EV with up to 110kW) received 1,390 bids for 936 COEs and its premium climbed by $5,010. Category A COE closed at $94,010.
Cat B (car above 1600cc or 130bhp, and EV with more than 110kW) received 1,008 bids for 690 COEs and its premium climbed by $667. Category B COE closed at $102,001.
Cat C (goods vehicle and bus) received 332 bids for 195 COEs and its premium increased by $1,001. Category C COE closed at $68,502.
Cat D (motorcycle) received 625 bids for 522 COEs and its premium decreased by only $10. Category D COE closed at $9,990.
Lastly, Cat E (all vehicles except motorcycle) received 269 bids for 155 COEs and climbed by $2,247. Category E COE closed at $103,249.
Here is a summary of the second COE bidding exercise for April 2024:
|
Category
|
Current COE
|
Previous COE
|
Difference
|
PQP
|A – car up to 1600cc & 130bhp, and EV up to 110kW
|$94,010
|
$89,000
|
+ $5,010
|$79,237
(Mar 2024)
$78,482
(Apr 2024)
|B – car above 1600cc or 130bhp, and EV above 110kW
|$102,001
|
$101,334
|
+ $667
|$106,075
(Mar 2024)
$98,062
(Apr 2024)
|C – goods vehicle and bus
|$68,502
|
$67,501
|
+ $1,001
|$70,171
(Mar 2024)
$71,053
(Apr 2024)
|D – motorcycle
|$9,990
|
$10,000
|
– $10
|$9,248
(Mar 2024)
$9,286
(Apr 2024)
|E – all vehicles except motorcycle
|$103,249
|
$101,002
|
+ $2,247
|Not applicable
ALSO READ: COE prices rise across the board except for Category C