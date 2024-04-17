COE prices rise across the board except for motorcycles

In the second COE bidding exercise of April 2024, Cat A closed at $94,010; Cat B closed at $102,001; Cat C closed at $68,502; Cat D closed at $9,990; while Cat E closed at $103,249.

Cat A (car up to 1600cc & 130bhp, and EV with up to 110kW) received 1,390 bids for 936 COEs and its premium climbed by $5,010. Category A COE closed at $94,010.

Cat B (car above 1600cc or 130bhp, and EV with more than 110kW) received 1,008 bids for 690 COEs and its premium climbed by $667. Category B COE closed at $102,001.

Cat C (goods vehicle and bus) received 332 bids for 195 COEs and its premium increased by $1,001. Category C COE closed at $68,502.

Cat D (motorcycle) received 625 bids for 522 COEs and its premium decreased by only $10. Category D COE closed at $9,990.

Lastly, Cat E (all vehicles except motorcycle) received 269 bids for 155 COEs and climbed by $2,247. Category E COE closed at $103,249.

Here is a summary of the second COE bidding exercise for April 2024:

Category Current COE Previous COE Difference PQP A – car up to 1600cc & 130bhp, and EV up to 110kW $94,010 $89,000 + $5,010 $79,237

(Mar 2024)

$78,482

(Apr 2024) B – car above 1600cc or 130bhp, and EV above 110kW $102,001 $101,334 + $667 $106,075

(Mar 2024)

$98,062

(Apr 2024) C – goods vehicle and bus $68,502 $67,501 + $1,001 $70,171

(Mar 2024)

$71,053

(Apr 2024) D – motorcycle $9,990 $10,000 – $10 $9,248

(Mar 2024)

$9,286

(Apr 2024) E – all vehicles except motorcycle $103,249 $101,002 + $2,247 Not applicable

ALSO READ: COE prices rise across the board except for Category C

This article was first published in Motorist.