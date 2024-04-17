lifestyle

COE prices rise across the board except for motorcycles

PUBLISHED ONApril 17, 2024 8:31 AMByDavid Ting

In the second COE bidding exercise of April 2024, Cat A closed at $94,010; Cat B closed at $102,001; Cat C closed at $68,502; Cat D closed at $9,990; while Cat E closed at $103,249.

Cat A (car up to 1600cc & 130bhp, and EV with up to 110kW) received 1,390 bids for 936 COEs and its premium climbed by $5,010. Category A COE closed at $94,010.

Cat B (car above 1600cc or 130bhp, and EV with more than 110kW) received 1,008 bids for 690 COEs and its premium climbed by $667. Category B COE closed at $102,001.

Cat C (goods vehicle and bus) received 332 bids for 195 COEs and its premium increased by $1,001. Category C COE closed at $68,502.

Cat D (motorcycle) received 625 bids for 522 COEs and its premium decreased by only $10. Category D COE closed at $9,990.

Lastly, Cat E (all vehicles except motorcycle) received 269 bids for 155 COEs and climbed by $2,247. Category E COE closed at $103,249.

Here is a summary of the second COE bidding exercise for April 2024:

Category

Current COE

Previous COE

Difference

PQP
A – car up to 1600cc & 130bhp, and EV up to 110kW $94,010

$89,000

+ $5,010

 $79,237 
(Mar 2024)
$78,482 
(Apr 2024)
B – car above 1600cc or 130bhp, and EV above 110kW $102,001

$101,334

 

+ $667

 $106,075
(Mar 2024) 
$98,062
(Apr 2024)
C – goods vehicle and bus $68,502

$67,501

+ $1,001

 $70,171 
(Mar 2024) 
$71,053 
(Apr 2024)
D – motorcycle $9,990

$10,000

– $10

 $9,248 
(Mar 2024)
$9,286 
(Apr 2024)
E – all vehicles except motorcycle $103,249

$101,002

+ $2,247

 Not applicable

This article was first published in Motorist.

