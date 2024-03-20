lifestyle

COE prices rise across the board except for Category C

PHOTO: The Straits Times file
PUBLISHED ONMarch 20, 2024 8:55 AMByDavid Ting

In the second COE bidding exercise of March 2024, Cat A closed at $85,489; Cat B closed at $96,011; Cat C closed at $70,112; Cat D closed at $9,689; while Cat E closed at $95,856.

Cat A (car up to 1600cc & 130bhp, and EV with up to 110kW) received 1,922 bids for 936 COEs and its premium climbed by $2,489. Category A COE closed at $85,489.

Cat B (car above 1600cc or 130bhp, and EV with more than 110kW) received 1,066 bids for 656 COEs and its premium climbed by a single dollar. Category B COE closed at $96,011.

Cat C (goods vehicle and bus) received 313 bids for 202 COEs and its premium decreased by $5,487 — or about 7.2 per cent. Category C COE closed at $70,112.

Cat D (motorcycle) received 629 bids for 521 COEs and its premium increased by $289. Category D COE closed at $9,689.

Lastly, Cat E (all vehicles except motorcycle) received 256 bids for 157 COEs and climbed by $846. Category E COE closed at $95,856.

Here is a summary of the second COE bidding exercise for March 2024:

Category

Current COE

Previous COE

Difference

PQP
A – car up to 1600cc & 130bhp, and EV up to 110kW $85,489

$83,000

+ $2,489

 $83,385 
(Feb 2024)
$79,237 
(Mar 2024)
B – car above 1600cc or 130bhp, and EV above 110kW $96,011

$96,010

 

+ $1

 $113,742
(Feb 2024) 
$106,075
(Mar 2024)
C – goods vehicle and bus $70,112

$75,599

– $5,487

 $71,319 
(Feb 2024) 
$70,171 
(Mar 2024)
D – motorcycle $9,689

$9,400

+ $289

 $9,696 
(Feb 2024)
$9,248 
(Mar 2024)
E – all vehicles except motorcycle $95,856

$95,010

+ $846

 Not applicable

This article was first published in Motorist.

