COE prices rise across the board except for Category C

In the second COE bidding exercise of March 2024, Cat A closed at $85,489; Cat B closed at $96,011; Cat C closed at $70,112; Cat D closed at $9,689; while Cat E closed at $95,856.
Cat A (car up to 1600cc & 130bhp, and EV with up to 110kW) received 1,922 bids for 936 COEs and its premium climbed by $2,489. Category A COE closed at $85,489.
Cat B (car above 1600cc or 130bhp, and EV with more than 110kW) received 1,066 bids for 656 COEs and its premium climbed by a single dollar. Category B COE closed at $96,011.
Cat C (goods vehicle and bus) received 313 bids for 202 COEs and its premium decreased by $5,487 — or about 7.2 per cent. Category C COE closed at $70,112.
Cat D (motorcycle) received 629 bids for 521 COEs and its premium increased by $289. Category D COE closed at $9,689.
Lastly, Cat E (all vehicles except motorcycle) received 256 bids for 157 COEs and climbed by $846. Category E COE closed at $95,856.
Here is a summary of the second COE bidding exercise for March 2024:
|
Category
|
Current COE
|
Previous COE
|
Difference
|
PQP
|A – car up to 1600cc & 130bhp, and EV up to 110kW
|$85,489
|
$83,000
|
+ $2,489
|$83,385
(Feb 2024)
$79,237
(Mar 2024)
|B – car above 1600cc or 130bhp, and EV above 110kW
|$96,011
|
$96,010
|
+ $1
|$113,742
(Feb 2024)
$106,075
(Mar 2024)
|C – goods vehicle and bus
|$70,112
|
$75,599
|
– $5,487
|$71,319
(Feb 2024)
$70,171
(Mar 2024)
|D – motorcycle
|$9,689
|
$9,400
|
+ $289
|$9,696
(Feb 2024)
$9,248
(Mar 2024)
|E – all vehicles except motorcycle
|$95,856
|
$95,010
|
+ $846
|Not applicable
ALSO READ: COE prices rise in all categories except big cars