COE prices rise across the board except for Category C

In the second COE bidding exercise of March 2024, Cat A closed at $85,489; Cat B closed at $96,011; Cat C closed at $70,112; Cat D closed at $9,689; while Cat E closed at $95,856.

Cat A (car up to 1600cc & 130bhp, and EV with up to 110kW) received 1,922 bids for 936 COEs and its premium climbed by $2,489. Category A COE closed at $85,489.

Cat B (car above 1600cc or 130bhp, and EV with more than 110kW) received 1,066 bids for 656 COEs and its premium climbed by a single dollar. Category B COE closed at $96,011.

Cat C (goods vehicle and bus) received 313 bids for 202 COEs and its premium decreased by $5,487 — or about 7.2 per cent. Category C COE closed at $70,112.

Cat D (motorcycle) received 629 bids for 521 COEs and its premium increased by $289. Category D COE closed at $9,689.

Lastly, Cat E (all vehicles except motorcycle) received 256 bids for 157 COEs and climbed by $846. Category E COE closed at $95,856.

Here is a summary of the second COE bidding exercise for March 2024:

Category Current COE Previous COE Difference PQP A – car up to 1600cc & 130bhp, and EV up to 110kW $85,489 $83,000 + $2,489 $83,385

(Feb 2024)

$79,237

(Mar 2024) B – car above 1600cc or 130bhp, and EV above 110kW $96,011 $96,010 + $1 $113,742

(Feb 2024)

$106,075

(Mar 2024) C – goods vehicle and bus $70,112 $75,599 – $5,487 $71,319

(Feb 2024)

$70,171

(Mar 2024) D – motorcycle $9,689 $9,400 + $289 $9,696

(Feb 2024)

$9,248

(Mar 2024) E – all vehicles except motorcycle $95,856 $95,010 + $846 Not applicable

ALSO READ: COE prices rise in all categories except big cars

This article was first published in Motorist.