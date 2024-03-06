lifestyle

COE prices rise in all categories except big cars

PHOTO: The Straits Times file
PUBLISHED ONMarch 06, 2024 8:37 AMByDavid Ting

In the first COE bidding exercise of March 2024, Cat A closed at $83,000; Cat B closed at $96,010; Cat C closed at $75,599; Cat D closed at $9,400; while Cat E closed at $95,010.

Cat A (car up to 1600cc & 130bhp, and EV with up to 110kW) received 1,866 bids for 963 COEs and its premium climbed by $6,199. Category A COE closed at $83,000.

Cat B (car above 1600cc or 130bhp, and EV with more than 110kW) received 1,073 bids for 708 COEs and its premium dipped by $990. Category B COE closed at $96,010.

Cat C (goods vehicle and bus) received 303 bids for 200 COEs and its premium increased by $2,598. Category C COE closed at $75,599.

Cat D (motorcycle) received 646 bids for 520 COEs and its premium increased by $489. Category D COE closed at $9,400.

Lastly, Cat E (all vehicles except motorcycle) received 282 bids for 159 COEs and climbed by $1,004. Category E COE closed at $95,010.

Here is a summary of the first COE bidding exercise for March 2024:

Category

Current COE

Previous COE

Difference

PQP
A – car up to 1600cc & 130bhp, and EV up to 110kW $83,000

$76,801

+ $6,199

 $83,385 
(Feb 2024)
$79,237 
(Mar 2024)
B – car above 1600cc or 130bhp, and EV above 110kW $96,010

$97,000

 

– $990

 $113,742
(Feb 2024) 
$106,075
(Mar 2024)
C – goods vehicle and bus $75,599

$73,001

+ $2,598

 $71,319 
(Feb 2024) 
$70,171 
(Mar 2024)
D – motorcycle $9,400

$8,911

+ $489

 $9,696 
(Feb 2024)
$9,248 
(Mar 2024)
E – all vehicles except motorcycle $95,010

$94,006

+ $1,004

 Not applicable

This article was first published in Motorist.

