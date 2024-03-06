COE prices rise in all categories except big cars

In the first COE bidding exercise of March 2024, Cat A closed at $83,000; Cat B closed at $96,010; Cat C closed at $75,599; Cat D closed at $9,400; while Cat E closed at $95,010.
Cat A (car up to 1600cc & 130bhp, and EV with up to 110kW) received 1,866 bids for 963 COEs and its premium climbed by $6,199. Category A COE closed at $83,000.
Cat B (car above 1600cc or 130bhp, and EV with more than 110kW) received 1,073 bids for 708 COEs and its premium dipped by $990. Category B COE closed at $96,010.
Cat C (goods vehicle and bus) received 303 bids for 200 COEs and its premium increased by $2,598. Category C COE closed at $75,599.
Cat D (motorcycle) received 646 bids for 520 COEs and its premium increased by $489. Category D COE closed at $9,400.
Lastly, Cat E (all vehicles except motorcycle) received 282 bids for 159 COEs and climbed by $1,004. Category E COE closed at $95,010.
Here is a summary of the first COE bidding exercise for March 2024:
|
Category
|
Current COE
|
Previous COE
|
Difference
|
PQP
|A – car up to 1600cc & 130bhp, and EV up to 110kW
|$83,000
|
$76,801
|
+ $6,199
|$83,385
(Feb 2024)
$79,237
(Mar 2024)
|B – car above 1600cc or 130bhp, and EV above 110kW
|$96,010
|
$97,000
|
– $990
|$113,742
(Feb 2024)
$106,075
(Mar 2024)
|C – goods vehicle and bus
|$75,599
|
$73,001
|
+ $2,598
|$71,319
(Feb 2024)
$70,171
(Mar 2024)
|D – motorcycle
|$9,400
|
$8,911
|
+ $489
|$9,696
(Feb 2024)
$9,248
(Mar 2024)
|E – all vehicles except motorcycle
|$95,010
|
$94,006
|
+ $1,004
|Not applicable
