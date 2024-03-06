COE prices rise in all categories except big cars

In the first COE bidding exercise of March 2024, Cat A closed at $83,000; Cat B closed at $96,010; Cat C closed at $75,599; Cat D closed at $9,400; while Cat E closed at $95,010.

Cat A (car up to 1600cc & 130bhp, and EV with up to 110kW) received 1,866 bids for 963 COEs and its premium climbed by $6,199. Category A COE closed at $83,000.

Cat B (car above 1600cc or 130bhp, and EV with more than 110kW) received 1,073 bids for 708 COEs and its premium dipped by $990. Category B COE closed at $96,010.

Cat C (goods vehicle and bus) received 303 bids for 200 COEs and its premium increased by $2,598. Category C COE closed at $75,599.

Cat D (motorcycle) received 646 bids for 520 COEs and its premium increased by $489. Category D COE closed at $9,400.

Lastly, Cat E (all vehicles except motorcycle) received 282 bids for 159 COEs and climbed by $1,004. Category E COE closed at $95,010.

Here is a summary of the first COE bidding exercise for March 2024:

Category Current COE Previous COE Difference PQP A – car up to 1600cc & 130bhp, and EV up to 110kW $83,000 $76,801 + $6,199 $83,385

(Feb 2024)

$79,237

(Mar 2024) B – car above 1600cc or 130bhp, and EV above 110kW $96,010 $97,000 – $990 $113,742

(Feb 2024)

$106,075

(Mar 2024) C – goods vehicle and bus $75,599 $73,001 + $2,598 $71,319

(Feb 2024)

$70,171

(Mar 2024) D – motorcycle $9,400 $8,911 + $489 $9,696

(Feb 2024)

$9,248

(Mar 2024) E – all vehicles except motorcycle $95,010 $94,006 + $1,004 Not applicable

This article was first published in Motorist.