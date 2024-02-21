COE prices drop across the board except for commercial vehicles

In the second COE bidding exercise of February 2024, at the dragon's tail end of Chinese New Year, Cat A closed at $76,801; Cat B closed at $97,000; Cat C closed at $73,001; Cat D closed at $8,911; while Cat E closed at $94,006.
Cat A (car up to 1600cc & 130bhp, and EV with up to 110kW) received 1,909 bids for 937 COEs and its premium dipped by $2,199. Category A COE closed at $76,801.
Cat B (car above 1600cc or 130bhp, and EV with more than 110kW) received 1,034 bids for 649 COEs and its premium dipped by $5,338. Category B COE closed at $97,000.
Cat C (goods vehicle and bus) received 374 bids for 199 COEs and its premium increased by exactly $1,000. Category C COE closed at $73,001.
Cat D (motorcycle) received 689 bids for 548 COEs and its premium decreased by $379. Category D COE closed at $8,911.
Lastly, Cat E (all vehicles except motorcycle) received 271 bids for 158 COEs and dipped by $6,095. Category E COE closed at $94,006.
Jason Lim, managing director of BMW authorised agent Eurokars Auto, told Motorist: "The drop was expected due to the Chinese New Year long weekend, when a lot of people travelled out and things were a little bit quieter in the automotive belt."
Here is a summary of the second COE bidding exercise for February 2024:
|
Category
|
Current COE
|
Previous COE
|
Difference
|
PQP
|A – car up to 1600cc & 130bhp, and EV up to 110kW
|$76,801
|
$79,000
|
– $2,199
|$93,952
(Jan 2024)
$83,385
(Feb 2024)
|B – car above 1600cc or 130bhp, and EV above 110kW
|$97,000
|
$102,338
|
– $5,338
|$130,241
(Jan 2024)
$113,742
(Feb 2024)
|C – goods vehicle and bus
|$73,001
|
$72,001
|
+ $1,000
|$77,168
(Jan 2024)
$71,319
(Feb 2024)
|D – motorcycle
|$8,911
|
$9,290
|
– $379
|$10,302
(Jan 2024)
$9,696
(Feb 2024)
|E – all vehicles except motorcycle
|$94,006
|
$100,101
|
– $6,095
|Not applicable
