COE prices drop across the board except for commercial vehicles

PHOTO: The Straits Times file
PUBLISHED ONFebruary 21, 2024 9:02 AMByDavid Ting

In the second COE bidding exercise of February 2024, at the dragon's tail end of Chinese New Year, Cat A closed at $76,801; Cat B closed at $97,000; Cat C closed at $73,001; Cat D closed at $8,911; while Cat E closed at $94,006.

Cat A (car up to 1600cc & 130bhp, and EV with up to 110kW) received 1,909 bids for 937 COEs and its premium dipped by $2,199. Category A COE closed at $76,801.

Cat B (car above 1600cc or 130bhp, and EV with more than 110kW) received 1,034 bids for 649 COEs and its premium dipped by $5,338. Category B COE closed at $97,000.

Cat C (goods vehicle and bus) received 374 bids for 199 COEs and its premium increased by exactly $1,000. Category C COE closed at $73,001.

Cat D (motorcycle) received 689 bids for 548 COEs and its premium decreased by $379. Category D COE closed at $8,911.

Lastly, Cat E (all vehicles except motorcycle) received 271 bids for 158 COEs and dipped by $6,095. Category E COE closed at $94,006.

Jason Lim, managing director of BMW authorised agent Eurokars Auto, told Motorist: "The drop was expected due to the Chinese New Year long weekend, when a lot of people travelled out and things were a little bit quieter in the automotive belt."

Here is a summary of the second COE bidding exercise for February 2024:

Category

Current COE

Previous COE

Difference

PQP
A – car up to 1600cc & 130bhp, and EV up to 110kW $76,801

$79,000

– $2,199

 $93,952 
(Jan 2024)
$83,385 
(Feb 2024)
B – car above 1600cc or 130bhp, and EV above 110kW $97,000

$102,338

 

– $5,338

 $130,241
(Jan 2024) 
$113,742
(Feb 2024)
C – goods vehicle and bus $73,001

$72,001

+ $1,000

 $77,168 
(Jan 2024) 
$71,319 
(Feb 2024)
D – motorcycle $8,911

$9,290

– $379

 $10,302 
(Jan 2024)
$9,696 
(Feb 2024)
E – all vehicles except motorcycle $94,006

$100,101

– $6,095

 Not applicable

This article was first published in Motorist.

