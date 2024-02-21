COE prices drop across the board except for commercial vehicles

In the second COE bidding exercise of February 2024, at the dragon's tail end of Chinese New Year, Cat A closed at $76,801; Cat B closed at $97,000; Cat C closed at $73,001; Cat D closed at $8,911; while Cat E closed at $94,006.

Cat A (car up to 1600cc & 130bhp, and EV with up to 110kW) received 1,909 bids for 937 COEs and its premium dipped by $2,199. Category A COE closed at $76,801.

Cat B (car above 1600cc or 130bhp, and EV with more than 110kW) received 1,034 bids for 649 COEs and its premium dipped by $5,338. Category B COE closed at $97,000.

Cat C (goods vehicle and bus) received 374 bids for 199 COEs and its premium increased by exactly $1,000. Category C COE closed at $73,001.

Cat D (motorcycle) received 689 bids for 548 COEs and its premium decreased by $379. Category D COE closed at $8,911.

Lastly, Cat E (all vehicles except motorcycle) received 271 bids for 158 COEs and dipped by $6,095. Category E COE closed at $94,006.

Jason Lim, managing director of BMW authorised agent Eurokars Auto, told Motorist: "The drop was expected due to the Chinese New Year long weekend, when a lot of people travelled out and things were a little bit quieter in the automotive belt."

Here is a summary of the second COE bidding exercise for February 2024:

Category Current COE Previous COE Difference PQP A – car up to 1600cc & 130bhp, and EV up to 110kW $76,801 $79,000 – $2,199 $93,952

(Jan 2024)

$83,385

(Feb 2024) B – car above 1600cc or 130bhp, and EV above 110kW $97,000 $102,338 – $5,338 $130,241

(Jan 2024)

$113,742

(Feb 2024) C – goods vehicle and bus $73,001 $72,001 + $1,000 $77,168

(Jan 2024)

$71,319

(Feb 2024) D – motorcycle $8,911 $9,290 – $379 $10,302

(Jan 2024)

$9,696

(Feb 2024) E – all vehicles except motorcycle $94,006 $100,101 – $6,095 Not applicable

