COE prices rise across the board, with Cat B premiums soaring to $112k

In the second COE bidding exercise of 2024, Cat A closed at $81,589; Cat B closed at $112,000; Cat C closed at $68,001; Cat D closed at $9,309; while Cat E closed at $109,004.
Cat A (car up to 1600cc & 130bhp, and EV with up to 110kW) received 1,880 bids for 923 COEs and its premium climbed by $16,579. Category A COE closed at $81,589.
Cat B (car above 1600cc & 130bhp, and EV with more than 110kW) received 1,308 bids for 657 COEs and its premium climbed by $26,990. Category B COE closed at $112,000.
Cat C (goods vehicle and bus) received 394 bids for 191 COEs and its premium increased by just $402. Category C COE closed at $68,001.
Cat D (motorcycle) received 615 bids for 520 COEs and its premium increased/decreased by just $195. Category D COE closed at $9,309.
Lastly, Cat E (all vehicles except motorcycle) received 267 bids for 140 COEs and climbed by $2,616. Category E COE closed at $109,004.
Ng Choon Wee, commercial director of Komoco Motors which represents Hyundai in Singapore, told Motorist: "It was a given that Categories A, B and even E were expected to go up, but for Cat B to go beyond the figure of $110,001 (2023 December's second bidding) was unexpected. Why would we want to bring it higher when everyone experienced a quiet showroom at the $110,000 mark?"
Jason Lim, managing director of BMW authorised agent Eurokars Auto, told Motorist: "The increases in Cat A and B are within our expectations, bearing in mind that it was a huge success for Eurokars at Singapore Motorshow, both BMW and MG collected a lot of orders at the event. The market might have been expecting an even higher increase in Category A."
Here is a summary of the second COE bidding exercise for January 2024:
|
Category
|
Current COE
|
Previous COE
|
Difference
|
PQP
|A – car up to 1600cc & 130bhp, and EV up to 110kW
|$81,589
|
$65,010
|
+ $16,579
|$99,449
(Dec 2023)
$93,952
(Jan 2024)
|B – car above 1600cc or 130bhp, and EV above 110kW
|$112,000
|
$85,010
|
+ $26,990
|$136,187
(Dec 2023)
$130,241
(Jan 2024)
|C – goods vehicle and bus
|$68,001
|
$67,599
|
+ $402
|$81,545
(Dec 2023)
$77,168
(Jan 2024)
|D – motorcycle
|$9,309
|
$9,114
|
+ $195
|$10,758
(Dec 2023)
$10,302
(Jan 2024)
|E – all vehicles except motorcycle
|$109,004
|
$106,388
|
+ $2,616
|Not applicable
