COE premiums for smaller cars and motorcycles fall while prices for bigger cars rise to $105k

In the second COE bidding exercise of May 2024, Cat A closed at $92,700; Cat B closed at $105,689; Cat C closed at $72,001; Cat D closed at $9,311; while Cat E closed at $105,002.

Cat A (car up to 1600cc & 130bhp, and EV with up to 110kW) received 1,444 bids for 983 COEs and its premium dipped by $904. Category A COE closed at $92,700.

Cat B (car above 1600cc or 130bhp, and EV with more than 110kW) received 1,099 bids for 658 COEs and its premium climbed by just $687. Category B COE closed at $105,689.

Cat C (goods vehicle and bus) received 382 bids for 207 COEs and its premium increased by exactly $2,000. Category C COE closed at $72,001.

Cat D (motorcycle) received 604 bids for 526 COEs and its premium decreased by merely $192. Category D COE closed at $9,311.

Lastly, Cat E (all vehicles except motorcycle) received 295 bids for 178 COEs and climbed by just $313. Category E COE closed at $105,002.

Jason Lim, managing director of BMW authorised agent Eurokars Auto, told Motorist: "The premiums remain relatively stable. On our side, we're still seeing relatively stable demand for new Eurokars BMWs. Stability is good for the market, because there's no disruptive upturn or downtick. The school holidays are approaching, but actually they don't really affect consumer demand if both the price and the promotion are right."

Here is a summary of the second COE bidding exercise for May 2024:

Category Current COE Previous COE Difference PQP A – car up to 1600cc & 130bhp, and EV up to 110kW $92,700 $93,604 – $904 $78,482

(Apr 2024)

$84,550

(May 2024) B – car above 1600cc or 130bhp, and EV above 110kW $105,689 $105,002 + $687 $98,062

(Apr 2024)

$99,116

(May 2024) C – goods vehicle and bus $72,001 $70,001 + $2,000 $71,053

(Apr 2024)

$71,120

(May 2024) D – motorcycle $9,311 $9,503 – $192 $9,286

(Apr 2024)

$9,547

(May 2024) E – all vehicles except motorcycle $105,002 $104,689 + $313 Not applicable

This article was first published in Motorist.