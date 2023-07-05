COE prices dip across the board except for smaller cars

In the 1st COE bidding exercise for July 2023, Cat A closed at $97,000, Cat B at $118,002, Cat C at $82,223, Cat D at $10,090, and Cat E at $121,000.
Cat A (Cars up to 1600CC & 97KW) received 756 bids and increased by $794. It closed at $97,000.
Cat B (Cars above 1600CC or 97KW) saw 594 bids and decreased by $2,998. It closed at $118,002.
Cat C (Goods Vehicle & Bus) received 147 bids and decreased by $917. It closed at $82,223.
Cat D (Motorcycles) received 846 bids in total with a decrease of $619. It closed at $10,090.
Lastly, Cat E (Open Category) received 217 bids and saw a decrease of $2,000. It closed at $121,000.
Here's a summary of the 1st bidding exercise for July 2023:
|Category
|Current COE
|Previous COE
|Difference
|PQP
|A – Car up to 1600CC & 97KW
|$97,000
|$96,206
|+ $794
|$97,905
(July)
|B – Car above 1600CC or 97KW
|$118,002
|$121,000
|- $2,998
|$118,921
(July)
|C – Goods Vehicle & Bus
|$82,223
|$83,140
|- $917
|$78,361
(July)
|D – Motorcycle
|$10,090
|$10,709
|- $619
|$10,249
(July)
|E – Open
|$121,000
|$123,000
|- $2,000
|-
ALSO READ: COE premiums for larger cars hit new high of $121k in latest bidding exercise