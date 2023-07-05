COE prices dip across the board except for smaller cars

In the 1st COE bidding exercise for July 2023, Cat A closed at $97,000, Cat B at $118,002, Cat C at $82,223, Cat D at $10,090, and Cat E at $121,000.

Cat A (Cars up to 1600CC & 97KW) received 756 bids and increased by $794. It closed at $97,000.

Cat B (Cars above 1600CC or 97KW) saw 594 bids and decreased by $2,998. It closed at $118,002.

Cat C (Goods Vehicle & Bus) received 147 bids and decreased by $917. It closed at $82,223.

Cat D (Motorcycles) received 846 bids in total with a decrease of $619. It closed at $10,090.

Lastly, Cat E (Open Category) received 217 bids and saw a decrease of $2,000. It closed at $121,000.

Here's a summary of the 1st bidding exercise for July 2023:

Category Current COE Previous COE Difference PQP A – Car up to 1600CC & 97KW $97,000 $96,206 + $794 $97,905

(July) B – Car above 1600CC or 97KW $118,002 $121,000 - $2,998 $118,921

(July) C – Goods Vehicle & Bus $82,223 $83,140 - $917 $78,361

(July) D – Motorcycle $10,090 $10,709 - $619 $10,249

(July) E – Open $121,000 $123,000 - $2,000 -

This article was first published in Motorist.