COE prices fall across categories, with Category B seeing biggest drop of $40k

SINGAPORE — Certificate of entitlement (COE) premiums fell across all five categories at the latest tender exercise that closed on Wednesday (Nov 8).

The biggest drops were in the category for bigger cars and electric vehicles (EVs), followed by the Open category.

The premium for Category B COEs for bigger, more powerful cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp, as well as EVs with more than 110 kilowatts of power, ended at $110,001 — down 26.67 per cent from the $150,001 record set at the previous round.

At $125,011, the latest Open category COE price was 20.88 per cent below the $158,004 record set at the last tender.

The COE premium for Category A for smaller, less powerful cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp, as well as for EVs with up to 110 kilowatts of power, also fell to $95,689 — a 9.73 per cent drop from the $106,000 recorded at the last tender exercise three weeks ago. This was the first time the COE price in this category fell below the six-figure mark since August.

The commercial vehicle COE premium dipped by 8.01 per cent to end at $78,001, from $84,790 at the last exercise.

Finally, the motorcycle COE premium came in at $10,889, down 2.79 per cent from $11,201.

This is the first tender exercise under the new three-month quota period from November to January with an elevated COE supply.

