COE prices hit new highs as premium for Open category soars to $137k, bigger cars reaches over $130k

In the 1st COE bidding exercise for September 2023, Cat A closed at $101,000, Cat B at $134,889, Cat C at $82,889, Cat D at $10,901, and Cat E at $137,000.
Cat A (Cars up to 1600CC & 97KW) received 840 bids and increased by $1,000. It closed at $101,000.
Cat B (Cars above 1600CC or 97KW) saw 723 bids and increased by $. It closed at $134,889.
Cat C (Goods Vehicle & Bus) received 182 bids and increased by $88. It closed at $82,889.
Cat D (Motorcycles) received 758 bids in total with an decrease of $501. It closed at $10,901.
Lastly, Cat E (Open Category) received 219 bids and saw an increase of $6,000. It closed at $137,000.
Here's a summary of the 1st bidding exercise for September 2023:
|
Category
|
Current COE
|
Previous COE
|
Difference
|
PQP
|A – Car up to 1600CC & 97KW
|$101,000
|
$100,000
|
+ $1,000
|$97,652 (Sep)
|B – Car above 1600CC or 97KW
|$134,889
|
$129,890
|
+ $4,999
|$122,414 (Sep)
|C – Goods Vehicle & Bus
|$82,889
|
$82,801
|
+ $88
|$82,345 (Sep)
|D – Motorcycle
|$10,901
|
$11,402
|
- $501
|$10,868 (Sep)
|E – Open
|$137,000
|
$131,000
|
+ $6,000
|-
