COE prices hit new highs as premium for Open category soars to $137k, bigger cars reaches over $130k

In the 1st COE bidding exercise for September 2023, Cat A closed at $101,000, Cat B at $134,889, Cat C at $82,889, Cat D at $10,901, and Cat E at $137,000.

Cat A (Cars up to 1600CC & 97KW) received 840 bids and increased by $1,000. It closed at $101,000.

Cat B (Cars above 1600CC or 97KW) saw 723 bids and increased by $. It closed at $134,889.

Cat C (Goods Vehicle & Bus) received 182 bids and increased by $88. It closed at $82,889.

Cat D (Motorcycles) received 758 bids in total with an decrease of $501. It closed at $10,901.

Lastly, Cat E (Open Category) received 219 bids and saw an increase of $6,000. It closed at $137,000.

Here's a summary of the 1st bidding exercise for September 2023:

Category Current COE Previous COE Difference PQP A – Car up to 1600CC & 97KW $101,000 $100,000 + $1,000 $97,652 (Sep) B – Car above 1600CC or 97KW $134,889 $129,890 + $4,999 $122,414 (Sep) C – Goods Vehicle & Bus $82,889 $82,801 + $88 $82,345 (Sep)

D – Motorcycle $10,901 $11,402 - $501 $10,868 (Sep) E – Open $137,000 $131,000 + $6,000 -

