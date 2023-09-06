lifestyle

COE prices hit new highs as premium for Open category soars to $137k, bigger cars reaches over $130k

PHOTO: The Straits Times file
PUBLISHED ONSeptember 06, 2023 9:10 AM

In the 1st COE bidding exercise for September 2023, Cat A closed at $101,000, Cat B at $134,889, Cat C at $82,889, Cat D at $10,901, and Cat E at $137,000.

Cat A (Cars up to 1600CC & 97KW) received 840 bids and increased by $1,000. It closed at $101,000.

Cat B (Cars above 1600CC or 97KW) saw 723 bids and increased by $. It closed at $134,889.

Cat C (Goods Vehicle & Bus) received 182 bids and increased by $88. It closed at $82,889.

Cat D (Motorcycles) received 758 bids in total with an decrease of $501. It closed at $10,901.

Lastly, Cat E (Open Category) received 219 bids and saw an increase of $6,000. It closed at $137,000.

Here's a summary of the 1st bidding exercise for September 2023:

Category

Current COE

Previous COE

Difference

PQP
A – Car up to 1600CC & 97KW $101,000

$100,000

+ $1,000

 $97,652 (Sep)
B – Car above 1600CC or 97KW $134,889

$129,890

 

+ $4,999

 $122,414 (Sep)
C – Goods Vehicle & Bus $82,889

$82,801

+ $88

 $82,345 (Sep)
 
D – Motorcycle $10,901

$11,402

- $501

 $10,868 (Sep) 
E – Open $137,000

$131,000

+ $6,000

 -

This article was first published in Motorist.

