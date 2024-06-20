COE prices rebound in Categories A and B

In the second Certificate of Entitlement (COE) bidding exercise for June 2024, premiums bounced back in Categories A and B from the previous round, while Categories C and E saw prices dip instead.

Cat A COEs, which are used for cars with internal combustion engines (ICEs) of up to 1,600cc in capacity and have a power output of less than 130hp, as well as electric cars with a power output of up to 110kW, went up by $2,689 to end the bidding exercise at $90,889

Cat B COEs, which are used for ICE cars that exceed 1,600cc in capacity or have more than 130hp, and electric cars with over 110kW, saw a slightly lesser increase, and premiums went up by $1,727 to end at $102,334.

Cat C, which are for goods vehicles and buses, saw prices go down by $689 to end the bidding exercise at $69,900.

Cat D, which are reserved for motorcycles, went up by a mere $13 to close at $9,002.

Finally, Cat E, which is open to all vehicles except motorcycles, saw premiums go down by $1,600 to finish the exercise at $100,000.

Here's a summary of the second COE bidding exercise for June 2024:

Category Current COE Previous COE Difference PQP* A $90,889 $88,200 +$2,689 $89,634 (Jun)

$91,401 (Jul) B $102,334 $100,607 +$1,727 $101,800 (Jun)

$102,828 (Jul) C $69,900 $70,589 -$689 $70,620 (Jun)

$69,749 (Jul) D $9,002 $8,989 +$13 $9,649 (Jun)

$9,466 (Jul) E $100,000 $101,600 -$1,600 Not applicable

*PQP, or Prevailing Quota Premium, is the moving average of COE prices in the last 3 months, and denotes the amount payable in order to renew a car's COE at the end of its tenure.

benjamin.chia@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.