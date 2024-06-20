COE prices rebound in Categories A and B

In the second Certificate of Entitlement (COE) bidding exercise for June 2024, premiums bounced back in Categories A and B from the previous round, while Categories C and E saw prices dip instead.
Cat A COEs, which are used for cars with internal combustion engines (ICEs) of up to 1,600cc in capacity and have a power output of less than 130hp, as well as electric cars with a power output of up to 110kW, went up by $2,689 to end the bidding exercise at $90,889
Cat B COEs, which are used for ICE cars that exceed 1,600cc in capacity or have more than 130hp, and electric cars with over 110kW, saw a slightly lesser increase, and premiums went up by $1,727 to end at $102,334.
Cat C, which are for goods vehicles and buses, saw prices go down by $689 to end the bidding exercise at $69,900.
Cat D, which are reserved for motorcycles, went up by a mere $13 to close at $9,002.
Finally, Cat E, which is open to all vehicles except motorcycles, saw premiums go down by $1,600 to finish the exercise at $100,000.
Here's a summary of the second COE bidding exercise for June 2024:
|Category
|Current COE
|Previous COE
|Difference
|PQP*
|A
|$90,889
|$88,200
|+$2,689
|$89,634 (Jun)
$91,401 (Jul)
|B
|$102,334
|$100,607
|+$1,727
|$101,800 (Jun)
$102,828 (Jul)
|C
|$69,900
|$70,589
|-$689
|$70,620 (Jun)
$69,749 (Jul)
|D
|$9,002
|$8,989
|+$13
|$9,649 (Jun)
$9,466 (Jul)
|E
|$100,000
|$101,600
|-$1,600
|Not applicable
*PQP, or Prevailing Quota Premium, is the moving average of COE prices in the last 3 months, and denotes the amount payable in order to renew a car's COE at the end of its tenure.
