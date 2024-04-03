lifestyle

COE prices rise across the board except for commercial vehicles

PHOTO: The Straits Times file
PUBLISHED ONApril 03, 2024 8:52 AMByDavid Ting

In the first COE bidding exercise of April 2024, Cat A closed at $89,000; Cat B closed at $101,334; Cat C closed at $67,501; Cat D closed at $10,000; while Cat E closed at $101,002.

Cat A (car up to 1600cc & 130bhp, and EV with up to 110kW) received 1,917 bids for 975 COEs and its premium climbed by $3,511. Category A COE closed at $89,000.

Cat B (car above 1600cc or 130bhp, and EV with more than 110kW) received 1,206 bids for 653 COEs and its premium climbed by $5,323. Category B COE closed at $101,334.

Cat C (goods vehicle and bus) received 348 bids for 197 COEs and its premium decreased by $2,611. Category C COE closed at $67,501.

Cat D (motorcycle) received 601 bids for 520 COEs and its premium increased by $311. Category D COE closed at $10,000.

Lastly, Cat E (all vehicles except motorcycle) received 320 bids for 164 COEs and climbed by $5,146. Category E COE closed at $101,002.

Here is a summary of the first COE bidding exercise for April 2024:

Category

Current COE

Previous COE

Difference

PQP
A – car up to 1600cc & 130bhp, and EV up to 110kW $89,000

$85,489

+ $3,511

 $79,237 
(Mar 2024)
$78,482 
(Apr 2024)
B – car above 1600cc or 130bhp, and EV above 110kW $101,334

$96,011

 

+ $5,323

 $106,075
(Mar 2024) 
$98,062
(Apr 2024)
C – goods vehicle and bus $67,501

$70,112

– $2,611

 $70,171 
(Mar 2024) 
$71,053 
(Apr 2024)
D – motorcycle $10,000

$9,689

+ $311

 $9,248 
(Mar 2024)
$9,286 
(Apr 2024)
E – all vehicles except motorcycle $101,002

$95,856

+ $5,146

 Not applicable

This article was first published in Motorist.

