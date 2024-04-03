COE prices rise across the board except for commercial vehicles

In the first COE bidding exercise of April 2024, Cat A closed at $89,000; Cat B closed at $101,334; Cat C closed at $67,501; Cat D closed at $10,000; while Cat E closed at $101,002.
Cat A (car up to 1600cc & 130bhp, and EV with up to 110kW) received 1,917 bids for 975 COEs and its premium climbed by $3,511. Category A COE closed at $89,000.
Cat B (car above 1600cc or 130bhp, and EV with more than 110kW) received 1,206 bids for 653 COEs and its premium climbed by $5,323. Category B COE closed at $101,334.
Cat C (goods vehicle and bus) received 348 bids for 197 COEs and its premium decreased by $2,611. Category C COE closed at $67,501.
Cat D (motorcycle) received 601 bids for 520 COEs and its premium increased by $311. Category D COE closed at $10,000.
Lastly, Cat E (all vehicles except motorcycle) received 320 bids for 164 COEs and climbed by $5,146. Category E COE closed at $101,002.
Here is a summary of the first COE bidding exercise for April 2024:
|
Category
|
Current COE
|
Previous COE
|
Difference
|
PQP
|A – car up to 1600cc & 130bhp, and EV up to 110kW
|$89,000
|
$85,489
|
+ $3,511
|$79,237
(Mar 2024)
$78,482
(Apr 2024)
|B – car above 1600cc or 130bhp, and EV above 110kW
|$101,334
|
$96,011
|
+ $5,323
|$106,075
(Mar 2024)
$98,062
(Apr 2024)
|C – goods vehicle and bus
|$67,501
|
$70,112
|
– $2,611
|$70,171
(Mar 2024)
$71,053
(Apr 2024)
|D – motorcycle
|$10,000
|
$9,689
|
+ $311
|$9,248
(Mar 2024)
$9,286
(Apr 2024)
|E – all vehicles except motorcycle
|$101,002
|
$95,856
|
+ $5,146
|Not applicable
ALSO READ: COE prices rise across the board except for Category C