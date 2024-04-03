COE prices rise across the board except for commercial vehicles

In the first COE bidding exercise of April 2024, Cat A closed at $89,000; Cat B closed at $101,334; Cat C closed at $67,501; Cat D closed at $10,000; while Cat E closed at $101,002.

Cat A (car up to 1600cc & 130bhp, and EV with up to 110kW) received 1,917 bids for 975 COEs and its premium climbed by $3,511. Category A COE closed at $89,000.

Cat B (car above 1600cc or 130bhp, and EV with more than 110kW) received 1,206 bids for 653 COEs and its premium climbed by $5,323. Category B COE closed at $101,334.

Cat C (goods vehicle and bus) received 348 bids for 197 COEs and its premium decreased by $2,611. Category C COE closed at $67,501.

Cat D (motorcycle) received 601 bids for 520 COEs and its premium increased by $311. Category D COE closed at $10,000.

Lastly, Cat E (all vehicles except motorcycle) received 320 bids for 164 COEs and climbed by $5,146. Category E COE closed at $101,002.

Here is a summary of the first COE bidding exercise for April 2024:

Category Current COE Previous COE Difference PQP A – car up to 1600cc & 130bhp, and EV up to 110kW $89,000 $85,489 + $3,511 $79,237

(Mar 2024)

$78,482

(Apr 2024) B – car above 1600cc or 130bhp, and EV above 110kW $101,334 $96,011 + $5,323 $106,075

(Mar 2024)

$98,062

(Apr 2024) C – goods vehicle and bus $67,501 $70,112 – $2,611 $70,171

(Mar 2024)

$71,053

(Apr 2024) D – motorcycle $10,000 $9,689 + $311 $9,248

(Mar 2024)

$9,286

(Apr 2024) E – all vehicles except motorcycle $101,002 $95,856 + $5,146 Not applicable

This article was first published in Motorist.