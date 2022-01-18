COE quota to decrease further from February to April

The Certificate Of Entitlement (COE) Quota For February 2022 to April 2022 will be further decreased to 10,452 - an average of 3,484 per month.

In comparison, the COE quota from November 2021 to January 2022 was 10,590 - an average of 3,530 a month. This is the fifth quarter in a row that COE quotas were reduced.

Announced by LTA in a press release last Friday (Jan 14), the average monthly quota for Cat A (Cars up to 1600CC & 97kW) saw a decrease from 1,063 to 1,062 - a decrease of one.

The average monthly quota for Cat B (Cars above 1600CC or 97kW) dropped from 1,173 to 1,099 - decreased by 74.

For goods vehicles and buses in Cat C, the average monthly quota saw a decrease from 180 to 152 - a decrease of 28.

The average monthly quota for Cat D (Motorcycles) went from 822 to 809, a difference of 13.

Lastly, the average monthly quota for Cat E (Open Category) increased from 290 to 360, an increase of 70.

PHOTO: LTA

This article was first published in Motorist.