Coffee, tea or me: YouTuber enjoys SIA Suites experience, has a go at serving a meal to stewardess

There's no denying that Singapore Airlines (SIA) is the creme de la creme of air travel.

London-based research firm Skytrax recently ran a global poll and Singapore's national carrier came up trumps as the world's best airline.

SIA was also crowned the Best First Class Airline and Best First Class Comfort Amenities at the 2023 Skytrax World Airline Awards ceremony in Paris.

Recently, Nicky Kelvin from the YouTube channel, ThePointsGuyDepartures, had the opportunity of a lifetime to experience what travelling on the world's best first-class airline was like.

He uploaded an 11-minute long clip on Thursday (Oct 5) and his adventure with SIA began even before stepping foot on the plane.

Not a typical pre-flight experience

Being in an airport and waiting for your flight can be a stressful experience, even in the best of times.

But Nicky's time spent in the SilverKris First Class Lounge, located at Changi Airport Terminal 3, seemed anything but anxiety-inducing.

He was impressed by the wide array of food on display, describing them as both "healthy" and "indulgent".

A quick chat with SIA's head of premium passenger services Philipp Lim revealed that SIA made a conscious decision to have food served in the lounges complement that of the in-flight menu.

Philipp talked about how food on the aircraft can be "restricting" considering the limited resources onboard.

However, on the ground, this restriction is lifted and there is a "bigger playground" that allows them to be more creative with their dishes.

Among the dishes from the chef station included assam fish with fragrant jasmine rice, penne pasta tossed in tomato sauce and chicken satay.

Nicky had the chance to try some hor fun and wagyu beef satay. Let's just say the smile right after taking a bite from both dishes says it all.

"This is absolutely fantastic," he cooed.

Role-playing at 35,000 feet

After enjoying the SilverKris First Class Lounge, it was time to head onboard a flight.

"Welcome to Singapore Airlines, let me bring you to the Suites," an SIA stewardess said warmly to Nicky.

Whether its the revolving seat or the noise-cancelling headphones, he was mightily impressed by what's on offer to passengers travelling in the first-class Suites.

A leading stewardess, who goes by Connie, told Nicky that such flights are all about exclusivity, comfort and personalised attention.

During supper service, Nicky was fully focused on all the intricacies involved.

That's because the duo would be switching roles and Connie was to assess how well he did thereafter.

From laying out the table cloth to gracefully presenting the plates, table service seems to be an art that Nicky hasn't quite mastered yet.

When setting the table, Nicky somehow managed to jab his back against a door.

"Let's pretend that didn't happen," he said before smiling shyly at Connie.

She seemed more worried about his back, asking if he was alright while trying to keep a straight face.

Connie did her best to be encouraging, even if Nicky didn't place the salt and pepper in the correct position on the table.

To be fair to him, everything else looks to be in order but the devil is in the details as Nick himself commended the crew and their sharp eye for details.

