Former chalet in Changi is now Singapore's first co-living resort hotel

Looking for your next staycation destination? There's a new co-living resort hotel in the East to consider.

Coliwoo Resort Changi, formerly a holiday chalet and temporary workers' dormitory, will open at the end of July.

This marks both Coliwoo's and Singapore's first foray into resort-style co-living hotels, the company said in a press release on Wednesday (July 15).

According to Coliwoo, the 10-month restoration of the 40-year-old property at Jalan Loyang Besar has retained nearly 40 per cent of the existing landscape.

Besides keeping the original terracotta clay tile roofs across the buildings, the eco-conscious resort has upcycled existing timber screens to create tabletops, benches, feature walls among others.

Other green initiatives include harvesting solar energy and rainwater, food composting, as well as electric vehicle charging parking.

Spanning 380,866 sq ft of land, Coliwoo Resort Changi features 380 rooms as well as living spaces, commercial spaces, and a wide array of multi-purpose amenities.

A peek inside

Drawing inspiration from Singapore's colonial-era bungalows, the resort's communal and private spaces have a black-and-white palette.

As for accommodation, the resort's 16.6 sq ft Superior Studio has two super single-sized beds and can accommodate up to two guests. Prices start from $190 per night.

If you have a party of three, however, opt for the 33.4 sq ft Maisonette, which features three super single-sized beds. Prices start from $280 per night.

Do note that there is no extra bed or baby cot available for both room types.

The resort also has living spaces with amenities such as a co-working lounge, karaoke rooms, a kids playground, outdoor event plazas, outdoor gardens, and a community farming garden.

There is also an aquatic and fitness centre with an adult and children's pool, a jacuzzi pool, a fully-equipped gym, as well as an outdoor sports court.

Guests feeling peckish can grab a bite at the food and drinks stall, or pop by the convenience shop.

Coliwoo Resort Changi also offers residents community experiences centered around nature.

They can take part in wellness activities that focus on rest and recovery, such as yin yoga with sound healing, gong meditation, and wellness raves.

To socialise, guests can check out the Weekend BBQ Socials, join the Sunrise Social Run Club for weekly guided runs through the nearby Pasir Ris Park, or explore nature walks and cycling routes.

Families can enjoy quality time together through school holiday activities, weekend staycation experiences, and outdoor team-building activities.

State properties given new lease of life

Coliwoo Resort Changi is one of the latest repurposing of state properties.

Between 2021 and 2024, there was a 50 per cent increase of social entities repurposing state properties for community uses as compared to the previous period, the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) noted.

This practice can help cities preserve cultural heritage, retain shared memories and rejuvenate neighbourhoods, Elaine Tan, research director at the Centre for Liveable Cities told CNA.

Apart from Coliwoo Resort Changi, Singapore has other co-living options worth considering.

One example is 1925 Quarters, a co-living space converted from a heritage shophouse at Hindoo Road.

It is part of SLA's efforts to address market demand for co-living spaces amidst changing societal trends and preferences.

Operated by Westwood Hostel, the accommodation is located in the Little India precinct and features 54 studios.

A minimum stay of three months is required for bookings, with prices starting from $2,800 a month for a Deluxe Studio. Guests can also opt for bedspace rentals, starting from $1,500 per bedspace.

[[nid:736092]]

melissateo@asiaone.com