Commune Wear: A one-stop destination for artisanal leather shoes

Founded in Myanmar with its second base here in Singapore, Commune Wear is a handcrafted footwear label that prides itself on making high-quality leather shoes at affordable price points.

PHOTO: Commune Wear

Together with a second-generation, family owned-cobbler business in Thailand that has spent decades perfecting the processes of handcrafting leather, the label is known to produce footwear that provides all-day comfort thanks to its thoughtfully constructed designs and memory foam insoles.

And for its latest collection, Commune Wear is launching new colours for its best-selling Zig Zag Blocked Heeled Sandals and Cut Out Sliders.

Zig Zag Blocked Heeled Sandals.

PHOTO: Commune Wear

The Zig Zag Blocked Heeled Sandals take on a casual silhouette that's perfect for a resort getaway or day out in the sun, with over-the-foot straps holding its base in place.

And for Commune Wear's latest lineup, the sandals will be made available in Camel — a warm golden-tone brown reminiscent of sand dunes, alongside its existing Fern, Peony, and Vanilla colour variants.

Cut Out Sliders.

PHOTO: Commune Wear

On the other hand, the Cut Out Sliders feature an edgier look, with a statement leather top that clings on the big toe while freeing the rest of the feet.

Later this month, the label will be adding the colours Ivory and Cognac to the repertoire (other colours available now include Black and Ovaltine).

PHOTO: Commune Wear

Keen shoppers can now head over to Commune Wear to browse the full collection and find out more about finding the perfect pair of shoes, as well as, tips on how to care for genuine leather products on its website.

Address: Cluny Court, #02-16, 501 Bukit Timah Road, Singapore 25976

This article was first published in Harper's Bazaar Singapore.