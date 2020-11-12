This company wants to pay you $2,000 to be yourself for 3 days and the gig comes with a butler

Imagine just going about your usual home routine for three days and being paid $2,000 for it.

Sounds too good to be true? Well, the people at Vehs.com are now offering you the chance to do just that.

In a job ad posted on their Facebook page on Nov 4, the home renovation portal is looking for a "part-time occupant" for a three-day gig.

Seeking: One Part-Timer for a 3-Day Gig Outline: 3 days (10 am to 10 pm) of work, 27-29 Nov 2020 Compensation: $2000,... Posted by Vehs.com on Wednesday, November 4, 2020

The working hours are from 10am to 10pm from Nov 27 to 29 in a mobile showroom, and you are free to do anything you want when on the job. Sleep, work, play games or watch TV — you can do it all. Just remember to observe Covid-19 safety measures while at it.



Three meals are provided and you'll even have a butler at hand to help you with anything you need. Probably things like impromptu grocery runs if you want snacks, we reckon.

The only other responsibility you have is to pick a new location for your mobile home office every day. Wherever you pick, there's transport provided from your home to your workplace of the day.

When AsiaOne contacted Vehs.com about the job ad, a spokesperson shared that this is part of a campaign for their upcoming inaugural virtual home reno expo in December.

It doesn't make the job any less real though, as Vehs.com will be paying the selected individual for their time on the job.

The mobile showroom, however, will be a permanent fixture for the company — just without a part-time occupant inside. The showroom will be housed on a 14ft lorry and done up to resemble a fully-furnished bedroom. "There will be aircon, wifi, a mini-fridge with wine, a printer, a bed and even a PS4," noted Vehs.com to AsiaOne.

AsiaOne got a sneak peek at the mobile showroom and for wannabe occupants of the space, you'll have to be prepared to be put on display of sorts. One side of the "room" is completely transparent, allowing onlookers and passersby to peer in and see what you are up to.

There won't be an inbuilt toilet either, so if you are the lucky one who gets the job, do take note to pick a location that's near a washroom or two so that you can find easy relief when nature calls.

If it sounds like a job you are up for, simply comment in 30 words or less about why you should be chosen. As of writing, there are more than 700 comments on the Facebook post and over 495 comments on Instagram, where the ad was posted on Nov 6.

So far, there have been some rather creative reasons cited for wanting the gig.

PHOTO: Screengrab/facebook

Bummed that you saw this too late? The folks from Vehs.com have decided to extend the job application deadline till Tuesday, Nov 17, 5pm so you still have some time to apply for what some have described as a dream gig.

PHOTO: Screengrab/facebook

