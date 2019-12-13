A complete guide to 24-hour clinics in Singapore

Located everywhere from neighbourhood heartland estates to glitzy shopping malls, medical clinics are reassuringly abundant in Singapore.

At last count, there are over a thousand General Practitioners medical clinics operating in the country.

As midnight approaches, the situation changes somewhat.

But that’s not to say you’ll have to go to a hospital if you need medical attention late at night.

There are 24-hour clinics located throughout Singapore that you can visit for a consultation, even in the wee hours.

HOW MUCH DO 24-HOUR CLINICS COST?

Generally, 24-hour clinics have two tiers of consultation charges: one for regular hours and another for after hours, usually beginning at midnight.

Therefore, how much you need to pay for a consultation depends on the time of your visit.

Charges among the available 24-hour clinics on the island do vary somewhat. However, you should expect to pay anywhere between $80 to $130.

Having said that, most consultations after midnight seem to cost around $100.