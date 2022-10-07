This composer doesn't believe in Monday blues

Why I Do What I Do is an original AsiaOne series where we showcase people with uncommon professions and what it takes to get there.

What was your favourite toy growing up? For Christine Sham, it was a Korg synthesiser – a gift from her dad when she was 16.

In this episode of Why I Do What I Do, the 48-year-old shares how she went from composing music in her bedroom to playing in concert tours for the who's who of Cantopop and Mandopop, as well as working with local veteran film director Eric Khoo.

Find out why she does not believe in Monday blues, and how her work is "not work", but her passion.

editor@asiaone.com