A comprehensive guide to every single wedding dress code

Your best friend or your office work partner is about to get married. You excitedly rip open the gorgeously designed wedding invite only to scrunch your face in confusion.

Formal or Black-tie optional? Semi-formal? White tie? What do any of these words even mean?

Dressing for a wedding or special occasions can be tricky, especially if they're not yours. After all, there's a very fine line between dressing up as a means of respect to the person who invited you and overshadowing them stylistically.

Whether you've been invited to an opulent wedding at a five-star hotel, or to a pastel-themed wedding by the beach, here's our guide to navigating wedding dress codes and top tips on nailing them.

Black-tie

You know you're in for a fabulous evening soiree if the wedding invitation explicitly says "black tie" for the dress code.

Originating from British and American conventions for dressing in the nineteenth century, black tie refers to a semi-formal attire for events from 6pm onwards.

Men have it easy - anything from a prototypical tuxedo to a dinner jacket will do. But for women, gowns are a must - which comes with a whole other set of do's and don'ts, not forgetting decisions that have to be made on the colour, fit and level of extravagance.

First things first: Do not turn up to the wedding in a white gown, we'd even advise against a cream-coloured number. Secondly, no naked dresses à la Beyonce (and Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian West and the list go on) at the Met Gala.

Showing a little bit of skin is fine, we encourage it even, but modesty is equally encouraged.

After all, as Carolina Herrera once famously said: "You can't be a fashion icon if you're not wearing any clothes."

When it comes to choosing your gown for the evening, keep comfort in mind-you're going to be doing a lot of sitting and waiting till the ceremonies are over.

We recommend going with a fit that's most flattering for your body shape and a shade of colour complementary to your skin's undertone (here's our guide) – the same goes for jewellery. Ladies with cooler (or bluer) skin tones, should opt for silver or white gold jewellery whereas those with warmer undertones

Take a style cue from shoe designer Amina Muaddi and pick a simple and form-fitting elegant black gown.

If you want to show skin, pick an area (for example, your cleavage, back or legs) and stick to that unless you've gotten prior approval from the bride herself. After all, the day isn't about you.

Formal or black-tie optional

Here's when you have some leeway when it comes to dressing. The same choices as a black-tie event apply but you can have more fun with it.

A fancy party frock from Rotate would do the trick. But if you really want to turn the dress code on its head, we recommend doing so with a #powersuit – this way, you'll be making a fashion statement without upstaging the bride (which is a big no-no).

We love Chantalle Ng's powder pink suit paired with eye-popping green Fendi Peekaboo bags. While Chantalle opted for sneakers for her look, you can either do the same (think just how comfortable you are when you break out onto the dance floor at the end of the night!) or a pair of neutral heels in silver or gold.

White-tie

White tie is the more formal version of black tie – think Michelle Obama at the White House State Dinner. Ladies are expected to turn up dressed to the tens in formal floor-length gowns with no exceptions.

Up the ante with sophisticated jewellery, your favourite (and most comfortable) pair of Louboutins and a fabulous yet utilitarian clutch (you're going to want to bring touch-ups and tissues for all the crying you said you wouldn't do at weddings).

Other than that, the same principles of a black-tie event should be applied here. This means, no naked dresses, no wearing white and definitely no casual wear in any way shape or form.

Take notes from Zoe Tay as she wore a fun black and white Carolina Herrera to the Star Awards a few years back.

Cocktail

Cocktail attire can be a bit of a mixed bag. This is where semi-formal or casual dressing can also fall within. Unlike a black-tie or white-tie event, this dress code isn't time-specific, so you'd definitely want to take the time of the wedding into consideration and make colour choices accordingly.

We suggest opting for jewel tones and darker hues for evening or nighttime and lighter, or even pastel hues for daytime. You'll also be happy to know that floor-length gowns are not appropriate for this.

Cocktail dresses, a skirt-and-top combination or a pantsuit would be ideal for this occasion. If the wedding takes place in the afternoon and leads to a dinner reception in the evening, a cocktail dress would be your best bet.

And depending on the location of the wedding, opt for sensible yet fashionable shoes - especially if it's outdoors. You wouldn't want a heel getting stuck in mud or grass, so a gorgeous pair of flats or heeled mules would be perfect for this.

Casual

Casual dress codes are a huge hint that the wedding will most probably be held outdoors, suggesting a more laid-back convention of dressing. But that doesn't mean it's time to bust out your Levi's or jelly sandals - it's still a wedding and decorum demands a certain level of sophistication.

Unless, of course, there's a footnote in the invitation that says it's unacceptable, then by all means (but really, don't).

Our favourite way of approaching this dress code is with a sundress. Or any dress, really, as long as it's not blazoned with sequins and metallic beads. It's perfectly appropriate for a wedding in a casual setting that'll see you through the dance floor and supper at your favourite dim sum restaurant.

Normally, we'd suggest wearing it with a pair of heels but given today's fashion trends, a pristine pair of white sneakers would do the trick too. And don't forget to have fun with your hair and accessories. A messy chignon is quick and easy and looks like you made more effort than you actually did.

Tropical or Destination Wedding

This is our personal favourite because everything you'd need to dress up for is probably already in your closet. After all, we do live on a tropical island.

But be prepared that a tropical wedding will be a hot and humid affair, which calls for moisture-wicking fabric choices in dresses and long-lasting humidity-resistant makeup.

Anything from a cotton sundress to a whisper-soft flowy tulle dress is a go – just keep in mind to find out what the bridesmaids are wearing to avoid dressing in too similar of a manner.

We highly recommended opting for something made from natural fibres such as silk, rayon or cotton so that you don't find yourself perspiring too much with classic heels or thong sandals with statement earrings.

As for hair, take inspiration from your surroundings and go with beachy waves or a sleek centre-parted ponytail.

Thematic

This is a fairly new concept for weddings where essentially, anything goes, as long as your outfit falls within the realms of the theme.

That said, standard wedding attire rules still apply: No naked dresses and no wearing white - although it's hard to say if the bride will even be wearing white, let's stay on the side of caution.

If you find yourself unsure of what the theme actually entails, keep things simple: That means classy, yet fun.

While we can't give much style advice without any specifics, if anyone does a Y2K themed wedding, we think this cute Bratz collab with Cult Gaia would be the perfect thing to wear.

Outdoor wedding

If your friend's bohemian wedding is anything like actress Troian Bellisario's 2016 wedding, you can expect to be in close proximity with Mother Nature for quite a while.

Troian's wedding was held in a forest setting, and your friends would probably be no different. Since you're going to be in the outdoors amongst nature, it would be advisable to wear something that's light and breezy to combat Singapore's heat.

You will want to remain cool and carefree, but still flawlessly beautiful.

Lunch

We know this story is about what to wear for a wedding dinner, but we cannot ignore lunch wedding receptions as they are getting more popular in recent years.

They tend to be more cost-effective and have casual ease without sacrificing intimacy as compared to dinner iterations. They also allow both the hosts and guests to have the rest of the day to themselves.

However, a lunch wedding doesn't mean you can turn up in jeans. For a killer look, try a casual mid-length dress layered with a shirt. It is comfortable without looking shabby and can carry you through the day after the ceremony.

This article was first published in Her World Online.