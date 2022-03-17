Bafta 2022: The most glamorous red carpet looks

The British Academy Film Awards, or BAFTA for short, was back on March 13, 2022, for its 75th iteration to celebrate the best films that played in Britain.

The in-person event was hosted by Rebel Wilson and took place in the Royal Albert Hall. True to its form as one of the top awards ceremonies, many celebrities ranging from Lady Gaga to Bridgerton‘s Simone Ashley dressed to impress with their best outfits for the red carpet.

Ahead, we gush about our favourite looks of the night.

Lady Gaga

Nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role for playing Patrizia Reggiani in House of Gucci, Lady Gaga wore a stunning deep forest green velvet dress with a plunging neckline from Ralph Lauren. Her equally breathtaking jewellery was from Tiffany & Co., which included an archival necklace, Schlumberger Three Leaves earrings and a Potager Leaves bracelet.

Daisy Ridley

A little black dress might be formulaic but Daisy Ridley’s Vivienne Westwood creation is an out-of-the-box one. The sumptuous gown features an off-shoulder bodice with a skirt made with layers upon layers of tulle. With such a jaw-dropping dress, a single pendant necklace was enough to accentuate her décolletage and neckline.

Lea Seydoux

Sporting an edgy short crop, French actress Lea Seydoux wore a sleeveless Louis Vuitton gown with a sweetheart neckline deserving of being an artwork thanks to its intricate details. If you look closely, the dress pattern is made with countless rhinestones, sequins and appliqués that was a result of hours of intricate work.

Haley Bennett

In a sea of black evening gowns, Haley Bennett was one of the few who stood out with a brightly-coloured dress. The American actress wore a Valentino couture off-shoulder ballgown that featured a human-like print, with jewellery from Elizabeth Gage.

Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh took a less-is-more approach for the BAFTA red carpet, stepping out in a simple buttoned-down black dress from Carolina Herrera. Adding just the right amount of red carpet glamour was the pièce de résistance – the light pink bow, which doubled up as a train.

Ariana DeBose

Ariana DeBose won twice at BAFTA. The first was being one of the best dressed, in a bright yellow custom Oscar de la Renta gown with a beaded gardenia appliqué that exemplified her warm skin tone while wearing Bvlgari jewels and Stuart Weitzman heels. The second was the Best Actress award in a Supporting Role for playing Anita in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story.

Emma Watson

Emma Watson was another star who shone in custom Oscar de la Renta. She stuck true to her classic beauty sensibilities with a black and white number that consisted of an open-back top with a plunging neckline, paired with a tiered tulle skirt that added glitz to the simple colour pairing.

Rachel Zelger

While she wasn’t nominated for any awards, West Side Story‘s Rachel Zegler’s star power wasn’t dimmed as she stood out with an aquamarine Vivienne Westwood off-shoulder creation that showed off her olive skin tone. Her outfit was completed with Tiffany & Co. jewels and Aquazzura shoes.

Jesse Buckley

Best Actress in a Supporting Role nominee Jessie Buckley took a gamble and won as she eschewed the usual evening gown for a sculptural all-black Alexander McQueen design. Her outfit was accented effectively with silver earrings, a choker and rings.

Simone Ashley

Bridgerton‘s Simone Ashley worked bright colours to her advantage, by wearing a flowy pink cape creation from the recently unveiled Valentino Pink PP Fall/Winter 2022/2023 Collection. Isn’t the result gorgeous?

