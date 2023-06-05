'Continue its legacy': The Muttons buy over Korat Thai Cafe, launch exciting menu items

When the owners of Korat Thai Cafe announced that they were going back to Thailand to retire last June, regulars of the popular late-night eatery feared that it may shutter for good.

This was despite the restaurant saying that they were looking for someone to take over the business.

Thankfully, this won't be happening as the owners have finally found a successor — Class 95 deejays the Muttons.

In an Instagram post on Sunday (June 4), the iconic duo — Vernon A and Justin Ang — announced that they have bought over the Orchard Towers restaurant to "continue its legacy".

"Korat Thai Cafe is the most legendary Thai eatery on Orchard Road (since '99) and we've acquired it from the original owners who've retired," they said, adding that it is the "best Thai food" they've had in Singapore.

"We hope to do it proud!"

Foodies and Class 95 listeners alike would know that the restaurant is in good hands because the Muttons aren't new to the local food scene or industry.

In 2018, they opened a roast meat restaurant called Fook Kin, which is still going strong.

And early last year, they had the now-defunct Itchy Buns, which specialised in modern Japanese fare.

New dishes to look forward to

While the Muttons will continue to serve original recipes by the decades-old restaurant, they've also beefed up the menu with some exciting new dishes.

This includes Volcano Pork Spine, Mama Tom Yum Ultra Pot and Khao Soi.

The lunch crowd can also enjoy another new menu item called the Thai Tom Yum Ramen.

"We can't wait for you to come try it all at Orchard Tower Level 3," the duo wrote in their post.

Some F&B businesses weren't as lucky

While the owners of Korat Thai Cafe managed to find a successor in the nick of time, other popular F&B businesses in Singapore weren't as fortunate.

Take China Street Fritters, for example.

In early 2021, the Maxwell hawker announced that they wanted to sell their business to a successor for a whopping $1 million.

A year later, they revealed that while there were a few offers, these had eventually fallen through.

The family business even lowered the asking price to $800,000, but there were still no takers.

Eventually, in March this year, the owners decided to shutter the business with no successor after 81 years.

