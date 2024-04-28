Cool down in style this summer: Poolside restaurants, bars and beach clubs in Singapore

As summer approaches, the Singapore heat intensifies, and finding refreshing ways to cool down becomes crucial. What better way to do so than combining refreshing dips in a pool with delicious meals and drinks?

Across Singapore, an array of exquisite poolside restaurants, bars and beach clubs offer this perfect combination. Here’s your guide to the best poolside restaurants and bars for dipping and sipping all summer long.

Las Palmas

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/Cm1N8nHtrkJ/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Nestled atop a bustling cityscape, Las Palmas is not just a poolside rooftop bar but a nostalgic escape to the glamour of 1960s Palm Springs. The decor is a vibrant mix of sorbet colour palettes and pastel terrazzo finishings, complemented by iconic photography from Slim Aarons.

Under the expertise of Head Bartender Ron Aransay, the bar offers a selection of cocktails inspired by the lore and allure of Palm Springs, each crafted with a narrative in mind. The dining menu features classic poolside grub with a twist of Asian flavours, ideal for sharing during mesmerising sunset viewings.

Highlights include Fiery Chicken Little (S$18) for garlic and szechuan red pepper tossed popcorn chicken, and Mucho Lacho Nachos (S$28) that features nachos with a heap of melted cheese, and addictive chilli con carne.

Las Palmas is located at 99 Irrawaddy Rd, Level 33 Courtyard Marriott Singapore, Singapore 329568, p. +65 6378 0303. Open Tue-Fri 5pm–12am, Sat 3pm–1am, Sun 3pm-12am. Closed on Mon.

il Cielo

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C5YDAXOypQE/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

At il Cielo, located on the 24th floor of voco Orchard Singapore, diners can indulge in an authentic Italian dining experience paired with breath-taking city views.

Chef Marco creatively presents dishes such as Fritto Misto (S$26) and an assortment of handcrafted pizzas like Tagliolini ai Gamberi (S$38). The restaurant hosts rooftop social hours daily, where guests can enjoy selected beverages at promotional prices.

The menu, complemented by a diverse wine list that includes classic, contemporary, and organic options, makes il Cielo a prime destination for culinary enthusiasts looking for a cozy yet sophisticated atmosphere.

il Cielo is located at 581 Orchard Road, voco Orchard Singapore, Level 24 Orchard, Singapore 238883, p. +65 6730 3395. Open Tue-Sat 12pm–3pm, 5–10 pm. Closed on Mon & Sun.

+Twelve

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C5ZwjSUs_rO/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

+Twelve redefines beach club luxury with its adults-only policy, offering an environment of sophisticated relaxation. Guests can unwind in personal cabanas equipped with plunge pools and enjoy an upscale menu that features contemporary summer cuisine made from seasonal ingredients.

The infinity-edge pool includes a swim-up bar that serves expertly crafted beverages, enhancing the exclusive soiree atmosphere with curated music and headline performances.

+Twelve is located at 54 Palawan Beach Walk, 098233, p. +65 6277 7095. Open Mon-Fri 10 am–9 pm, Sat-Sun 9.30am–10.30 pm.

1-Altitude Coast & Sol & Ora

Perched on Sentosa Island, 1-Altitude Coast at The Outpost Hotel offers a luxurious rooftop experience that blends dining, sunbathing, and nightlife into one seamless destination.

Sol & Ora, the on-site restaurant, serves a menu inspired by the Latin-Mediterranean region, offering dishes that celebrate the union of sun and shore.

This spot is particularly notable for its stunning views of Palawan Beach and the Singapore Straits, making it an idyllic location for dining from sunrise to sundown. The adult-exclusive policy ensures a serene ambiance, ideal for enjoying the daily fireworks display over Sentosa.

1-Altitude Coast is located at 10 Artillery Ave, The Outpost Hotel, #07-01 Sentosa Island, 099951, p. +65 8879 8765. Open +65 8879 8765. Open Mon-Tue 11 am–10 pm, Wed-Thu, Sun 11 am–12 am, Fri-Sat 11 am–2 am.

Tanjong Beach Club

Since its inception in 2010, Tanjong Beach Club has been at the forefront of Singapore’s beach culture. Located on Sentosa’s finest strip of sand, the club combines a restaurant, bar, and vibrant party spot in one.

Here, diners can enjoy the freshest seafood and coastal cuisine, complemented by an array of beach-friendly snacks like the Signature Tanjong Burger (S$32) with flame-grilled Tajima wagyu patty, smoked cheddar, bacon, and goma mustard, served with fries, and cocktails like the sweet and spicy Flamingo Margarita (S$23).

The club is known for its lively atmosphere, featuring live music and epic celebrations, making it a prime destination for those looking to experience the city’s dynamic beach scene.

Tanjong Beach Club is located at 120 Tanjong Beach Walk, 098942, p. +65 9750 5323. Open Mon-Fri 10am–8pm, Sat–Sun 10am–9pm.

The Roof at The Singapore EDITION

The Roof at The Singapore EDITION is a luxurious rooftop retreat that offers a unique swimming experience. The elongated pool, equipped with a see-through oculus, allows swimmers to view the hotel’s garden courtyard below, adding a surreal touch to their swim.

The semi-al fresco setting is surrounded by lush greenery and offers a menu filled with Southeast Asian favourites and classic cocktails like Champagne Colada (S$28) and Paloma Spritz (S$24).

The Roof is located at 38 Cuscaden Rd, Singapore 249731, p. +65 6329 5000. The Roof is open Sun-Wed 11am-8pm, Thu-Sat 11am-9.30pm. The Pool is open daily 7am-10pm.

P.S.O. Beach Club

P.S.O. Beach Club brings the beach vibe to the heart of Orchard Road. With a diverse drinks menu that includes 15 types of Rosé and various craft cocktails like 50 Shades of Red (S$19), Kelapa Club (S$19) and Balinese Colada (S$20), the club creates a vibrant yet relaxing atmosphere.

The poolside cabanas offer a stylish setting to enjoy a mix of Asian and Western dishes, making it a perfect spot for social gatherings.

Ambient music and a cooling pool enhance the leisurely experience, offering a unique escape amidst the urban bustle.

P.S.O. Beach Club is located at 270 Orchard Rd, Pullman Singapore Orchard Singapore 238857, p. +65 6603 8888. Open Sun-Wed 6.30 am–11pm, Thu-Sat 6.30am-12am.

Tee Deck

Located at the Dusit Thani Singapore, the Tee Deck offers a poolside casual al fresco dining atmosphere with a focus on Thai-inspired BBQ and Western grills. Ingredients sourced from the resort’s own organic farm guarantee fresh and flavourful dishes.

The menu includes a range of ‘farm-to-table’ selections like Tod Mun Pla Yum Mamuang Slider (S$24) with deep fried fish cakes, green mango salad, plum sauce and milk bread, as well as fried Thai style rice, Khao Pad (S$25), emphasising sustainable dining practices. I

t’s a perfect spot for those seeking a laid-back dining experience that captures the essence of Bangkok’s vibrant street food scene. Remember to check out their pool promos!

Tee Deck is located at 11 Laguna Golf Green, Dusit Thani Laguna Singapore, Singapore 488047, p. +65 6321 6732. Open daily 11 am–9 pm.

Guriru

Guriru, a collaboration with renowned Chef Teppei Yamashita, showcases a unique take on the traditional Japanese Hamayaki, or fisherman’s grill.

Here, guests can select from the freshest seafood which is then grilled to perfection right before their eyes.

The relaxed, friendly atmosphere is complemented by a selection of Japanese bar snacks and eclectic drinks, making Guriru an ideal spot for dining with friends and enjoying a culinary journey through Japan’s diverse flavours. Not to mention the live music from 7.30pm onwards!

Guriru is located at 2 College Rd, #01-01, Singapore 169850. Open Tue-Sun 5pm-12am. Closed on Mon.

ALSO READ: One of the world's oldest pizzerias, with 150-year history, opens first Southeast Asia outlet in Singapore

This article was first published in City Nomads.