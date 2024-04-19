One of the world's oldest pizzerias, with 150-year history, opens first Southeast Asia outlet in Singapore

Foodies with a vested interest in Italian cuisine would need no introduction to L’antica Pizzeria Da Michele.

For everyone else, it's worth mentioning that this food institution comes with a 150-year legacy, making it one of the oldest (and most popular) pizzerias in Naples, Italy.

Pizza lovers in Singapore should get excited as L’antica Pizzeria Da Michele has set foot in Singapore.

In fact, its outlet at the trendy and vibrant Club Street is the brand's first Southeast Asian outpost.

L’antica Pizzeria da Michele has venues in more than 19 countries like Spain, UK and the US.

Movie buffs may even recognise the restaurant from the 2010 film Eat, Pray, Love, where Julia Roberts indulged in a slice at the original Naples location.

What is a Neapolitan pizza?

Light, airy, boasting a quintessential char. Simplicity is where it's at with a Neapolitan pizza.

L’antica Pizzeria Da Michele is keen for its Singapore diners to tuck in to authentic Neapolitan-style pizzas, carefully crafted with recipes that have lasted generations.

From the cheese to anchovies, the restaurant directly imports key ingredients from the south of Italy to create a pizza that is "as authentic as possible".

The Naples-based pizzeria, which has been around since 1870, is listed on the Michelin guide and amazingly, only offers two pizzas - Marinara (tomato, origan and garlic) and Margherita (tomato and mozzarella).

These signature classics will also be available in Singapore, priced at $22 and $28 respectively.

Alternatively, diners can opt for Marita ($28), a combination of half Marinara and half Margherita.

The menu goes beyond these classics, with the Singapore outpost also offering more variety, such as Diavola ($34) for the meat lovers among us, and Cetara ($34) for those who want a taste of the Cetara anchovies.

It is also the first pizzeria in Singapore to offer handcrafted Pizza a ruota di carro, which translates to wagon-wheel pizza.

This Neaopolitan-style pizza is distinguished by its extra thin and wide dough, with a diameter larger than the plate that's holding it, and is topped with simple ingredients.

Apart from pizzas, the L’antica Pizzeria Da Michele in Club Street also features handmade pastas and delectable desserts for a sweet ending to your Italian dining experience.

Address: #01-08, Mercure Icon Singapore City Centre, 8 Club Street, Singapore 069472

Opening hours: Monday to Saturday, 12pm to 3pm, 6pm to 11pm, closed on Sunday

