The coolest hipster cafes and restaurants in Canggu, Bali

Further up north from the bustle of Seminyak lies Canggu, a large coastal stretch home to some of Bali’s best beaches for surfing.

Generally more laid-back than the former, you’ll find expansive rice paddy fields and old Balinese villages – oh, and plenty of hipster-worthy eateries too. If you’re on the lookout for a cooler and less mainstream Bali experience, you’ll want to check out these cafés and restaurants in and around Canggu.

Cinta Café

PHOTO: Cinta Café

An open-air cafe boasts breathtaking views of the lush Balinese rice fields; relaxing vibes alongside delicious Western and Indonesian food; this is the perfect place to unwind and enjoy the calm of nature.

Enjoy breakfast options such as the Scandinavian Toast or the Truffle Scramble; dig into a scrumptious plate of Baked Meatloaf with spinach tortilla or start with a refreshing House Cured Salmon with Mango. At night, the space transforms into a romantic hideaway with warm lights hanging from the ceiling to the floor.

Cafe Cinta is located at Jl. Pantai Berawa no. 69, Canggu, Bali, 80361, Indonesia , p. +62 812-3817-2422. Open daily, 8am -11pm.

Sensorium Bali

PHOTO: Sensorium Bali

The minimalist cafe brings brunch culture to Bali with its variety of all-day brunch options. Besides regular breakfast items like Avocado toast, Chef-owner William Salim adds an Asian twist by offering items like Chinese Scrambled Eggs with pork floss, lap chiong and soy paste on the menu.

Familiar options on the menu include Brunch Ramen Soup with a milky chicken broth, and a perfectly braised Pork Belly Rice Bowl, alongside desserts like Miso Pancake, served with vanilla ice cream and ice cream served in Brioche buns.

Sensorium Bali is located at Jl. Pantai Batu Mejan, Canggu, Kec. Kuta Utara, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80351, Indonesia. Open Tue- Sun 9am -4pm. Closed Mon.

The Avocado Factory

PHOTO: The Avocado Factory

The first Avocado Bar in Bali, and all of Southeast Asia, serve up your favourite fruit in the most novel ways. Whether you like them mashed, sliced, or puréed, have them on toast, in bowls, or blended up in a healthy smoothie.

With their focus on eating well and sustainability, everything on the menu is made with only the freshest, local ingredients. The cafe reimagines avocado dishes with items like the Avo Pancakes, served with banana, strawberry, and coconut for breakfast, and the Chicken & Avo Lassi bowl, made with coconut yoghurt and avo lassi.

The Avocado Factory is located at Jl. Tanah Barak, Canggu, Kec. Kuta Utara, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80351, Indonesia, p. +62 813 3738 2521. Open daily 7am -12am.

Crate Cafe

PHOTO: Crate Cafe

Crate Cafe is easily one of Canggu’s coolest coffee joints and is usually packed at most times of the day. But this industrial concrete cafe isn’t just for coffee – it’s also an art gallery that puts the spotlight on emerging Balinese artists and a retail space housing local labels like Rue Stiic and The Bali Tailor.

As for food, you’ll want to dig into their super smoothie bowls, toasties, hearty brunch favourites, and vegan creations like Tofu Tempeh Wrap and Shrooms on Toast.

Crate Café is located at Jalan Canggu Padang Linjong 49, Canggu, Bali, p. +62 812 3894 3040. Open daily, 6am – 5pm.

Copenhagen Canggu

PHOTO: Copenhagen Canggu

With its thatched roof and rustic Nordic look, Copenhagen Canggu is an Instagram-worthy cafe that draws tons of people for photographs and meals. The Scandinavian cafe opens as early as 6am, serving up a tapas-styles breakfast.

For a fixed price, you can choose three or five items from their array of freshly baked pastries, greens, and proteins for your breakfast board. Lunch sees a selection of Smørrebrød on Danish Rye Bread or Sourdough Bread and mini burgers and hotdogs.

Copenhagen Canggu is located at Jl. Canggu Padang Linjong No.71a, Canggu, Kec. Kuta Utara, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361, Indonesia. Open daily, 6am -6pm.

JI Restaurant Bali

PHOTO: JI Restaurant Bali

Fulfil your dream of dining inside a temple at JI Restaurant, where Chinese and Balinese cultures intertwine in a bag of dark wood furniture, old Balinese carvings, and majestic antiquities.

The food, on the other hand, leans towards Japanese cuisine: Scallop Sushi with wakame salad, Kyushu Nigiri with Indonesian basil, Mekatoro Nigiri with avocado ceviche sauce, and a selection of tasty robatayaki. After eating, head to the rooftop and watch the ocean with a glass of sake from the cellar.

JI Restaurant Bali is located at Jalan Pantai Batu Bolong, Canggu Beach, Canggu, Bali, p. +62 811-3889 599. Open daily, 12pm – 11pm.

Kynd Community

PHOTO: Kynd Community

This lively cafe that spreads kyndess with its pink boho vibes has also expanded its reach to Seminyak. Their dishes provide the best nutritional value, using only fresh and locally sourced ingredients, without additives and preservatives.

The 100 per cent plant-based cafe even offers a selection of pizzas that sees comforting options like Mama’s Carbonara, a white base with vegan ham, and the tomato-based Santorini with eggplant jam and caramelised onions. Mains on the menu include a Creamy Tan Tan Ramen and a Balinese Big Mac with beyond beef pattie.

Kynd Community is located at Jl. Nelayan No.31, Canggu, Kec. Kuta Utara, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361, Indonesia, p. +62 813 2094 8514. Open daily, 7.30am -10pm.

The Shady Shack

PHOTO: The Shady Shack

The rustic-looking cafe offers healthy vegan and vegetarian whole foods that take you from breakfast to dinner. Their fun and colourful presentations make it irresistible even to meat lovers, and its extensive menu runs the gamut of healthy smoothies, all-day breakfasts, burgers, wraps, and nasi goreng.

Fuel up with the Shady Lasagna filled with grilled eggplants, zucchini, and spinach, and snack on plates of Broccoli and Cauliflower Cheese Balls or have a taste of BBQ pulled jackfruit in the Jackfruit Nachos.

The Shady Shack is located at Jl. Tanah Barak No.57, Canggu, Kec. Kuta Utara, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80351, p. +62 812 3611 6466. Open daily, 8am -10pm.

Café Vida

PHOTO: Café Vida

Set in a traditional Balinese Courtyard, Café Vida has the vibes of a secret garden cafe with a relaxed atmosphere. On top of their pretty smoothies and wide range of cuisine on the menus, the cafe serves up a long list of Detox Wellness shots, from immunity shots conjured up with activated charcoal, aloe vera, lime, and coconut water, to Liver Detox shots and even an Aphrodisiac Essence.

The sustainability-minded restaurant composts all organic waste and uses recycled takeaway bags and glasses made by the women and children centre they support.

Cafe Vida is located at Jalan Pantai Batu Bolong No.38A, Canggu, Kecamatan Kuta Utara Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80351, Indonesia, p +62 0813 3988 6864. Open daily, 7am-10.30pm.

Milk & Madu

PHOTO: Milk & Madu

Oozing island vibes with their thatched chairs, fluffy pillows, and elevated ceilings, Milk & Madu is known for its speciality coffee and delectable breakfast menu. Choose from hearty items like The Big Brekky, with eggs, hashbrowns, and toasted sourdough, or easy bites like the Crispy Corn Fritters.

Their lunch and dinner menu features pasta, seafood, and items from their woodfire grill. In the mood for pizza? Their Gourmet Lava Stone Pizzas are two for the price of one every Tuesday and Sunday.

Milk & Madu is located at Jl. Pantai Batu Bolong No.92, Canggu, Kec. Kuta Utara, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361, Indonesia, p. +62 813 5389 6153. Open daily, 7am -10pm.

One-Eyed Jack

PHOTO: One-Eyed Jack

One-Eyed Jack is an intimate izakaya (an informal Japanese-style gastropub) in the heart of Canggu. With an ex-Nobu chef helming the kitchen, you can look forward to a quality mix of classic Japanese fare and contemporary dishes on small plates alongside copious amounts of sake and Japanese whisky.

Go for the Tuna Tartare with nori chips, crispy Soft Shell Crab Bao Sliders, and the aesthetic sashimi and sushi platters.

One-Eyed Jack is located at Jalan Pantai Berawa No. C89, Tibubeneng, Canggu, Bali, p. +62 819 9929 1888. Open daily, 3pm – 11pm.

This article was first published in City Nomads.