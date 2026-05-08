Coronation Square set to be largest retail mall in JB city centre

Those who regularly cross the Causeway for retail therapy can look forward to an upcoming shopping mall — which will be walking distance from customs.

Coronation Square, an integrated development in Johor Bahru's city centre, is set to house the area's largest retail mall, developer Coronade Properties said in a joint statement with Singapore Retailers Association and CapitaLand Investment on Thursday (May 7).

Slated to be completed in 2029, the mall at Coronation Square will feature a mix of stores from Malaysia and Singapore as well as regional and global brands.

It is positioned as a retail and lifestyle destination and will offer a day-to-night experience anchored by a marketplace grocer, diverse dining options and experiential offerings, the statement said.

The mall will also offer family-friendly attractions and wellness experiences catered to tourists, residential communities and office crowds alike.

It is part of Phase 2 of Coronation Square's construction, which also includes two residential blocks.

Beyond retail and residences, the integrated development will include hospitality, medical and commercial components as well, and is accessible from the Bangunan Sultan Iskandar CIQ Complex via an overhead bridge.

The Ascott Limited will be operating the hotel at Coronation Square under its flagship Ascott brand, marking its debut in JB.

The development will also be linked to the upcoming Bukit Chagar Rapid Transit System (RTS) station, making it highly accessible for visitors from Singapore.

At the groundbreaking ceremony for Phase 2 of Coronation Square on Thursday, Managing Director of Coronade Properties Patrick Lim said: "Coronation Square is designed as a ‘city within a city’, bringing together infrastructure, businesses and community within one integrated development."

"We are creating an ecosystem that supports businesses, creates jobs and serves the daily needs of the community."

On the sidelines of the groundbreaking ceremony, the Singapore Retailers Association and CapitaLand Investment also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to support Singapore retailers planning to expand into JB.

Under the MOU, both parties will work together to facilitate market entry opportunities, pilot retail concepts such as pop-ups, and organise knowledge-sharing sessions to provide retailers with deeper insights into the local consumer landscape.

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bhavya.rawat@asiaone.com