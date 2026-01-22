Johor Bahru-Singapore RTS Link: Bukit Chagar station takes shape following completion of structural work

The Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link project has reached yet another milestone with the completion of the inner facade steel bands at the Bukit Chagar station in Johor Bahru.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Jan 21), the Malaysia Rapid Transit Corp (MRT Corp) highlighted that the completion marks an important turning point in the station's construction.

"With the roof structure now in place, works can progress more efficiently into architectural finishes, systems installation and the final phase of facade works," the Malaysian rail operator said.

It added that the progress brings the project "another step closer" towards targeted passenger service by 2027.

Speaking at an event at the Redha Institute on Jan 15, Malaysian Transport Minister Anthony Loke revealed that the first train is scheduled to run on Jan 1, 2027.

The latest development comes just slightly over three weeks after RTS Operations said that it has "successfully completed" the first train dynamic run on Boxing Day (Dec 26, 2025).

Once passenger service begins, the 4km shuttle from Woodlands North station to Bukit Chagar station will operate at a maximum speed of 80kmh and can accommodate up to 10,000 passengers per hour in each direction.

[[nid:727361]]

editor@asiaone.com