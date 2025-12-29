Johor Bahru-RTS Link completes first train run from depot to border

The Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link project team wrapped up Christmas celebrations with a testing milestone on Boxing Day (Dec 26).

In an update posted on its Facebook page on Sunday (Dec 28), RTS Operations (RTSO) said that it has “successfully completed” the first train dynamic run on the mainline.

A mainline is the track used by trains.

According to RTSO, the test train departed from Wadi Hana depot, passed Bukit Chagar station, travelled along the viaduct sections and reached the international border with Singapore before returning to the depot.

"This inaugural run marks the first of many dynamic tests under the project’s testing and commissioning programme," said RTSO.

Engineers from the RTSO and project stakeholders, including the Land Transport Authority (LTA), were reportedly present during the test run.

RTSO said it will continue to conduct initial test runs at low speeds, with gradual increases subject to strict safety requirements.

"Prior to dynamic testing, key safety and technical checks were completed…As testing advances, our focus remains firmly on operational readiness," RTSO added.

