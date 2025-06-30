'Powerful symbol of partnership': First JB-Woodlands North RTS train unveiled

The first Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link train was unveiled during a ceremony at the Singapore Rail Test Centre (SRTC) in Tuas on Monday (June 30).

Officiated by Singapore's Acting Minister for Transport Jeffrey Siow, Malaysia's Minister of Transport YB Anthony Loke and Johor Chief Minister Onn Hafiz Ghazi, the ceremony highlighted the shared commitment by the neighbours to deliver cross-border rail project.

The ministers also emphasised that the project aims to significantly enhance connectivity.

The RTS Link will be served by eight trains, with each train consisting of four cars, measuring 76.5 metres in length and capable of carrying over 600 passengers.

The trains are manufactured by Chinese firm CRRC Zhuzhou Locomotive.

The first train has already been delivered to Singapore in April and has undergone preparatory works for On-Site Integrated Testing at the SRTC.

Once fully operational by December 2026, the 4km shuttle service from Singapore's Woodlands North station to Johor Bahru's Bukit Chagar station will be able to accommodate up to 10,000 passengers per hour in each direction at peak capacity.

In a statement by RTS Operations Pte Ltd — a joint venture between Singapore rail operator SMRT and Malaysian public transport firm Prasarana — system works were reported to be 56 per cent complete as at June 30.

Covering approximately 5.3km, the RTS Link stretches from the Wadi Hana Depot to Bukit Chagar station in Johor and onwards to Woodlands North station in Singapore.

Ongoing work include laying tracks and installing key systems such as signalling, communications, integrated supervisory control, and the traction power supply.

Trackwork is expected to be completed by the end of July.

During the unveiling ceremony, RTSO Chairman Datuk Ir Khairil Anwar Ahmad highlighted that the RTS Link is more than just a transportation system or an engineering achievement.

"It is a powerful symbol of partnership that will deepen bilateral relations between Malaysia and Singapore by enabling seamless connectivity. It opens the door to countless opportunities for collaboration and growth," he said.

Datuk Ir. Khairil also noted that the RTS Link will help reduce carbon emissions, ease congestion at the Causeway, and promote the use of environmentally friendly public transport.

Seamless travelling

The cross-border journey will take approximately five minutes, significantly easing the commute between the two cities.

To ensure a seamless travel experience, co-located Customs, Immigration, and Quarantine (CIQ) facilities will be available at both Bukit Chagar and Woodlands North stations.

This arrangement allows commuters to undergo immigration clearance at their point of departure.

On June 24, local media outlet Harian Metro reported that the shuttle Tebrau rail service connecting Johor Bahru and Singapore will be terminated in 2027.

The service is expected to cease within six months after the RTS Link begins operations in December 2026.

