Corporate team building in Singapore: Fun activities, games and ideas for companies

Teamwork makes the dream work – you know it's true!

Creating a friendly workplace environment isn't just some attitude that social climbers adopt, it's good for your mental well-being at work and at home (it's actually proven with actual science).

Everyone had to keep their distance during the pandemic, but now that it is safe for us to gather again, it might be a good time to consider activities to bond the team.

This is our roundup of games and activities for your next team building.

Spray the walls with graffiti

PHOTO: Heaven Spot

Unlike the chore of painting the walls in your house, spray painting graffiti on a wall sees a sense of liberation, a little rebellion, and requires some arm strength.

In the two-hour package, the team at Heaven Spot will take you through team bonding games and guide you with the spraying.

Besides exclusive use of the entire space to spray freely, each group of five people will get a small wooden panel to paint in the competition.

Artist or not, this activity encourages the team to explore their inner creatives and release inhibitions to create a final art piece, one spray at a time.

Heaven Spot is located at 3 Lorong Bakar Batu #03-01, Singapore 348741. Visit their website for bookings.

Eat, shoot, play at Oche

PHOTO: Oche

Food has a unique way of bonding people and when you combine it with fun and exciting activities in a venue with state-of-the-art amenities, you have the perfect corporate team building experience.

At the gastro gaming bar Oche, get the best of many worlds. Chow down on food prepared by Michelin trained chefs, compete in an interdepartmental game of darts, or pick up a tip or two in a wine tasting or beer exploration session (ask the team).

Need to fit in a presentation? AV solutions are available on request.

Oche Riverside Point is located at 30 Merchant Road, #01-05/06 Riverside Point, Singapore 058282, p+65 69041768. Open Mon 4pm-12am, Tues 2pm-12am, Wed 2pm-1am, Thu -Sat 12pm-1am, Sun 12pm-12am.

Traverse the metaverse in a VR adventure

PHOTO: Virtual Room Singapore

Gaming meets escape rooms in the metaverse.

Equipped with a headset and controllers transporting you right into the game, expect a full 3D cinematic gaming experience, you will come face to face with aliens and zombies in an exciting VR adventure.

Stay alive and complete your missions by communicating and collaborating as a team. You might be in separate rooms physically, but you'll meet your team in the metaverse and work through the obstacles.

Who knew that killing zombies would be good for the company?

Virtual Room Singapore is located at 211 New Bridge Rd, Level B3 Lucky Chinatown, Singapore 059432, p+ 65 6966 8060. Please visit their website or call for bookings.

Build Legos to build a team

PHOTO: The Ubuntu Space

Using one of the most popular toys in the world, The Ubuntu Space conducts Lego Serious Play (LSP) sessions to inspire individual and collective outcomes.

With its roots in neuroscience, play, and imagination, LSP build teams and businesses in an engaging manner, where participants construct their Lego models through facilitated discussions and activities.

Fostering creativity and co-operation among team members, each build represents sharing and reflection, allowing participants gain a more profound understanding of one another in a non-invasive way.

The Ubuntu Space conducts Lego Serious Play sessions at various venues. Please call +65 8901 7009 or visit their website for bookings.

Uncover Hidden stories

PHOTO: Hidden

Follow Void Deck Cat as she sends you around Singapore, discovering the best kept secrets and untold stories of each neighbourhood.

In this race against time, you will work with your teammates to solve cryptic puzzles, discover hidden gems and interact with local businesses to find your way to the next clue.

Scale up the challenge and race against the other departments or teams. Scheduled breaks are built into the game so you can also bond with your colleagues over food and drinks. Learn more about Singapore as you learn more about your cubicle mate in a game of Hidden.

Hidden's outdoor discovery games take place around various neighbourhoods in Singapore. Please visit their website for bookings.

Create team harmony with music

PHOTO: Team Music

As they say, you don't get harmony when everyone plays the same note. And what better way to understand this than to experience it through music? How about playing in a band or producing a music video while you are at it?

These might seem impossible to those without a music background, but Team Music proves otherwise.

In a fun and lighthearted way, experienced facilitators will take you through the three-hour programme, culminating in a performance of two songs as a band. Imagine the sense of achievement and camaraderie in that.

Team Music conducts corporate team building events at different venues. Please call +65 9339 8622 or visit their website for bookings.

Water sports park with Wow Experience

PHOTO: Wow Experience

Don't dismiss water sports just because you think you'll get a major sunburn or pull a muscle – it's safe and fun if you do it right.

The thrilling Water Sports Park Team Building Challenge that includes two fun experiences: An inflatable obstacle course run, and good ol' Amazing Race-styled games.

Watch your colleagues bounce around a giant inflatable water park in their challenging obstacle-course race, or catch some non-fluorescent rays by trying your hand at relay activities like stand-up paddling and water-biking.

For a dose of healthy competition, Wow Experience also offers Running Man-esque challenges with a fun-run chockablock with minigames, and mass games a la Battle Royale style.

For more information, enquiries and booking for the Water Sports Park Team Building Challenge, click here.

Get wild at Forest Adventure

PHOTO: Forest Adventure

You don't always have to take expensive trips out of the way to find adventure in nature – Singapore's largest treetop adventure park is nestled right in the heartlands of Bedok Reservoir.

Zipline over the reservoir, scale treacherously high wooden ladders, and wobble across suspended tightrope trails with plenty of chutzpah.

It's right next door to PA Water Venture, so consider completing your day out with a fun canoe ride or a friendly dragon boat race.

Looking for an activity that teaches your team to look out for one another, this is definitely a must-do.

Forest Adventure is located at 825 Bedok Reservoir Road, Singapore 479244, p.+65 8100 7420. Please visit their website for bookings.

Bond over brunch at Palate Sensations

PHOTO: Palate Sensations

Food has always had an effect on bringing people together, and in this case, too many chefs won't spoil the soup. Forget going out for dinner, up the ante on bonding over mealtimes with Palate Sensations.

With patient teachers heading their corporate cooking classes, feel at ease as the experts guide your team regardless of your level of expertise.

Spend an afternoon learning the makings of a delicious meal, and wrap up your experience dining on the fruits of your labour over an ice cold beer.

Palate Sensations is located at Chromos #01-03, 10 Biopolis Road, 138670 (Opposite Buona Vista MRT and MOE Building), p +65 6478 9746. Please visit their website for bookings.

Cruise along Marina Bay with Singapore Sailing

PHOTO: The Singapore Sailing Federation

Singapore Sailing offers a plethora of activities ranging from the chill to the thrilling, from a relaxing sunset sail to team racing in the iconic bay.

So whether you're looking for a scenic tour of Marina Bay or a gritty race against departments, they've got a truly unique experience to offer.

Not willing to spend a whole day out of the office? Then wine and dine your team in an intimate setting lit by the dazzling city lights.

The events cater to people of all needs and requirements, and what's more, everything is 100 per cent sustainable and doesn't pollute our river.

The Singapore Sailing Federation is located at 1500 East Coast Parkway, National Sailing Centre, Singapore 468963, p.+65 6444 4555. Please visit their website for bookings.

Reach new heights at iFly Singapore

PHOTO: iFly Singapore

If trust falls just don't do enough, this adrenaline-thumping version certainly will.

For an experience to take the team to new heights, head to Sentosa for everyone's first indoor skydiving experience.

The iconic iFly Singapore is a confidence-booster that'll give participants a great chance to overcome fears and get a rush of feel-good endorphins.

Looking for an event locale for full-day events, consider their Sky Garden venue packages, which frames the evening sunset beautifully followed by twice-nightly fireworks.

iFly Singapore is located at Sentosa Island, 43 Siloso Beach Walk, #01-01 Singapore 099010, p.+65 6571 0000. Please visit their website for bookings.

