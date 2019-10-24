Counselling in Singapore - free & affordable help for mental healthcare

We’re always joking about slaving our lives away, but that’s only because it’s true — very often, living, studying and working in Singapore can feel like being a pressure cooker.

According to the second Singapore Mental Health Study (published Dec 2018), 1 in 7 people in Singapore has experienced a mood, anxiety or alcohol-use disorder in their lifetime.

And of the conditions assessed, major depressive disorder (or major depression) was the most common, affecting 1 in 16 people here.

The study also found a significant treatment gap, in that many of those struggling did not seek professional help. It did not investigate the reasons for this, but past research suggest it could be due to the stigma of mental illness and the inability to recognise the symptoms.

If you suspect that you or a loved one may be fighting mental illness, know that affordable (and even free) help is available.

FREE COUNSELLING IN SINGAPORE

Depending on which you prefer, there are free options for both helpline and face-to-face counselling.

1. CARE CORNER COUNSELLING CENTRE

Care Corner is a non-profit social service organisation with 33 centres in Singapore. They mainly reach out to needy, lower-income families, but their wide range of services includes counselling for anyone who needs help.

Their counselling service is free and face-to-face, and you can request for an appointment via their website form. You can book a session for yourself or someone else, and must indicate if the patient has suicidal thoughts or is under any threat of violence.

The counselling help is not limited to depression and/or anxiety — you can seek help for marital, family, suicide, violence or any other issue as well. You must also indicate if you prefer an English- or Mandarin-speaking therapist.

You can read the profiles of the therapists here. Even though they do not charge a fee, you can rest assured that they are all qualified and have degrees in counselling and social work.

Address: Blk 62B Lorong 4 Toa Payoh, #02-143 Singapore 312 062

Contact: 6353 1180 or cccc@carecorner.org.sg

2. FAMILY LIFE SOCIETY COUNSELLING AT CATHOLIC CHURCHES

Family Life Society (FLS) is a non-profit charity, and although it’s not officially “religious”, the patron is the Catholic Archbishop of Singapore. That said, they explicitly state that they offer professional help to anyone and everyone, regardless or race, religion or background.

While FLS focuses on pregnancy and parenting counselling, they also support those struggling with personal and family issues.

FLS has a volunteer-counsellors who offer free counselling services at 10 Catholic churches in Singapore (full list of parishes here).

Contact: 64880278 or 6382 0688 (Mon to Fri, 10am to 5pm)

COUNSELLING SERVICES AT OTHER CHRISTIAN CHURCHES

Besides Care Corner and FLS, many churches also have volunteers who help with counselling. If you’re a Christian, it’s pretty straightforward: just check with your church.

But what if you’re not of the same faith? It may problematic if you are practising another religion, but if you’re considering church counselling services, you’re probably a free-thinker or have no religion.

If that’s the case, there’s no harm in finding out what the churches may have to offer. They’re unlikely to turn you down, and from what I’ve read online, most churches do help others in need as well.

Although some evangelism is to be expected, some churches like Wesley Methodist Church explicitly state on their website that they have non-religious counselling as well.

3. COUNSELLING HELPLINES

If you are uncomfortable with committing to an actual, in-person session, then you can consider a phone call or online helpline instead.

Free counselling helpline Contact information What it is AWARE helpline Call 1800-774 5935 A helpline for women Care Corner Counselling Centre Call 1800-353 5800 A Mandarin counselling helpline Fei Yue eCounselling Centre Visit www.ec2.sg or www.egen.sg , or email admin@ec2.sg . An online counselling channel for youths Samaritans of Singapore (SOS) Call 1800–221 4444 (24 hours) A suicide prevention helpline Singapore Association for Mental Health (SAMH) Call 1800-283 7019 A helpline for all mental health-related help Tinkle Friend helpline (by Singapore Children’s Society) Call 1800–274 4788 (Mon to Fri, 2.30pm to 5pm) or chat online at www.tinklefriend.com . A helpline and chat-line for primary school children

AFFORDABLE COUNSELLING SERVICES IN SINGAPORE

If budget is a concern, then the free counselling services are the first ones to check out. However, with all free (or heavily subsidised) healthcare services, it may be hard to get a first appointment. And if you decide to continue, the time between sessions will probably be longer than recommended.

If you can afford to pay a bit for counselling, there are some affordable and subsidised options too.

AWARE (FOR WOMEN ONLY)

AWARE is a gender-equality advocacy group that helps women fight discrimination and other issues.

The counselling fees are charged at 1% of your monthly income (capped at $150). For example, if you earn $3,000 monthly, you will pay $30 per session.

For those who are not working, it will be $20. For sexual assault and harassment cases through the Sexual Assault Care Centre, the first 3 sessions are free.

SHAN YOU

Shan You is a non-profit organisation that offers counselling at affordable rates. The charity has Buddhist roots, but is not religious — they just follow the generic guiding values of compassion, mindfulness, morality and wisdom.

Shan You charges $40 per session (50 to 60 mins for couples; 60 to 75 mins for families). If it’s still too expensive for you, you can request for a discount or waiver and it will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis by the Shan You Counselling Centre Clinical Director.

COUNSELLING AND CARE CENTRE