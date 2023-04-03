Count on fun: Top shows that teach your kindergartener maths

While there is a lot of talk (and proven studies!) about the negative effects of screen time on kids, we cannot deny the fact that there are also some advantages. I, for one, am not ashamed to admit, that my 4-year-old learned a lot about addition from a show on Netflix. So, what other shows teach kindergarten math?

When it comes to helping young children develop a love of math, finding engaging and interactive resources can be key. That's why shows that teach kindergarten math have become increasingly popular among parents and educators alike. Whether they're watching on TV or YouTube, children can learn basic math concepts in a fun and entertaining way.

In this article, we will explore some of the best shows that teach kindergarten math and discuss how they can help children build a strong foundation in math.

Team Umizoomi

This show, which airs on Nickelodeon, follows a team of animated characters as they solve math problems and help kids in need. It's designed for preschoolers and early primary-school students, making it a great option for kindergarten-aged children.

Mathemagics

This YouTube channel features a series of animated videos that teach math concepts in a fun and engaging way. The channel covers a wide range of topics, from counting and addition to more advanced concepts like fractions and geometry.

Peg + Cat

This PBS Kids show follows the adventures of a young girl named Peg and her feline companion, Cat, as they solve math problems and explore the world around them. The show is designed to teach basic math concepts like counting, addition, and subtraction in a fun and entertaining way.

Numberblocks

This British animated series follows a group of block characters as they explore numbers and math concepts. The show is designed for young children and covers topics like counting, addition, subtraction, and more. It's available on YouTube and other streaming platforms.

Odd Squad

This live-action show from PBS Kids follows a team of young agents as they solve math-related problems and mysteries. The show is designed for older kindergarten students and early primary-school students, and it covers more advanced concepts like multiplication and division.

Cyberchase

This PBS Kids show follows a group of animated characters as they explore math and science concepts in a virtual world. The show is designed for slightly older children, but it covers a wide range of topics that are relevant to kindergarten math, such as counting, addition, and geometry.

There you have it! These are just a few options for shows that teach kindergarten math, but there are many more out there. Hopefully, this list has given you a good starting point for finding a programme that will work well for your child.

Shows that teach math can be a valuable resource for parents and educators looking to help young children develop a love of math. By using interactive and engaging content, these shows can make learning math fun and accessible for even the youngest learners.

Whether you're looking for a show that covers basic counting skills or more advanced concepts like geometry, there are plenty of options available. By incorporating these shows into your child's routine, you can help them build a strong foundation in math that will serve them well throughout their academic career.

