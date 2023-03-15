Countryside living: For $5,000 a month, here's what this Seletar colonial bungalow has to offer

There's no denying that staying near the city centre has its fair share of perks.

But have you ever dreamt of living in the countryside for a change?

While it might be a bit of a challenge finding actual countryside living in Singapore, Seletar and its many colonial bungalows might be your best bet.

Last Friday (March 10), the Singapore Land Authority shared a 29-second TikTok clip of a property at 4 Mornington Crescent.

According to the State Property Information Online (SPIO), there were three bids for the two-storey bungalow at the time of writing.

The highest bid at the time of writing was $4,879.

https://www.tiktok.com/@singaporelandauthority/video/7208502692396813570

One thing to note is that the property comes unfurnished.

But with a land area of 4,843 sq ft and a gross floor area of 1,805 sq ft, there's ample space to design this property to one's liking.

It is located on the larger Seletar Heritage Estate and has two bedrooms and two bathrooms on the second floor.

Both the living room and kitchen are notably spacious and will be ideal for those who love to entertain at home.

In addition, nearby amenities can be found at The Oval - a quaint cluster of refurbished colonial buildings.

Dining options include established cafes such as Wheeler's Estate and farm-to-table restaurant The Summerhouse.

Add to that the many multinational companies in the area such as Airbus and Rolls Royce, Seletar has changed tremendously over the last few decades.

Prior to independence, the Seletar estate housed an army camp and airbase where British military personnel were stationed.

If money isn't an issue, another colonial bungalow to consider is this one along Malcolm Road.

The SPIO stated the highest bidder, at $16,188, has been awarded rental of the property.

amierul@asiaone.com

