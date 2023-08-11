Couple splashes $50k on lavish banquet to celebrate golden anniversary and 70th birthday

It was a combined celebration — a golden anniversary and 70th birthday — which took an entire year to prepare, and no expenses was spared.

The total cost of the lavish 30-table banquet for about 300 guests? About $50,000.

Shin Min Daily News reported that the celebration took place on Sunday (Aug 6) at One Farrer Hotel, with the happy couple comprising 76-year-old husband Huang Guorong (transliteration) and his 70-year-old wife Zhang Yushan (transliteration).

The couple were also identified as George and Linda on social media, according to photos posted by invited guests.

When interviewed by Shin Min, Linda shared that as her birthday fell on the 7th and their 50th anniversary was on the 18th, the pair decided to have a twin celebration instead.

Linda thought that it was a good opportunity to finally walk down the red carpet as she never got to do so when they got married.

And the event felt exactly like a wedding, shared Linda. The atmosphere was joyous as friends and family threw flower petals at the couple as they walked down the red carpet aisle.

Photos of the couple showed Linda looking resplendent in a red and gold gown, while George was dapperly dressed in a blue suit and hat.

The celebration is particularly precious, said Linda, as she acknowledged that she might not be able to wait another 10 years to hold another party.

Linda noted that the past decade, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic, has made her realise how fragile and unpredictable life is.

"Over the years, several friends have passed on due to accidents or illness. At our age, opportunities to meet up are getting fewer, so we gathered our friends from different periods of time to let everyone have a good get-together," said Linda.

She added that it's important for seniors to "live for themselves".

"I retired at 59 years old and before that, I sacrificed my life for my children and family. Now that they've grown up, I think it's time to put the time and energy into myself. No matter what age group you're in, but especially if you're a senior, you must live for yourself."

Planning started 1 year ago

Planning for the event began a year ago, and included hunting for a suitable venue as well as curating performances which included a traditional Chinese "face-changing" performance.

Among the artistes engaged for the event included getai singer Jessie Yeong, nicknamed "Iron lung queen" for her vocal prowess.

"My four children know I like lively events, so they supported us," said Linda. She shared that her son who's a DJ on Money FM 89.3 was the emcee for the night, while the rest of the family also helped in the planning of the event as well as organising the photos and slideshows.

Linda shared that both she and her husband have many friends who can sing and dance and who graciously accepted their invitation to perform. Linda also planned a "cheongsam show" featuring eight of her good friends, to prove that seniors "can also be very elegant".

"We're thankful to everyone who performed or turned up at our celebration," said Linda.

'Patience, love and forgiveness'

So what's the secret to their long-lasting marriage?

It all boils down to patience, love and forgiveness, Linda told Shin Min.

Linda shared that she met her husband when she was 18 or 19, before the couple settled down three years later. She admitted that journeying through 50 years of marriage is no easy task, especially as they come from different language backgrounds — she's from a Chinese school while he's English-educated.

Describing her husband as "very handsome", "honest", and a "self-respecting man" who doesn't smoke or drink, Linda said it was their shared interests and hobbies which drew them together.

While petty quarrels are inevitable, Linda shared that she would leave before the argument gets too heated.

When asked for tips on how to keep a marriage fresh, Linda suggested that women should be mindful of their health and physique, and joked that it's best if the woman can control the household finances.

Most importantly, however, Linda stated that both parties have to respect one another and give each other their private space.

