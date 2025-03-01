A couple's timeless home with mid-century modern influences

In this week's episode, we explore a renovated three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment in the central business district. Designed to accommodate evolving work and family needs, the home balances functionality with a muted yet warm palette, accented by carefully selected furniture.

The entryway introduces the home's materiality, with stucco-finished shoe cabinets and curved transitions leading into the main living area. The living room is designed as a personal retreat, incorporating elements of fashion, art, and design that reflect the owner's interests.

The dining area is arranged for extended gatherings, with a mini island providing additional serving space. The adjacent balcony, designed as a private urban retreat, features a custom bench that subtly divides the living area while offering an additional space for socialising.

The kitchen prioritises functionality while maintaining visual openness. A glass opening allows for interaction while preserving privacy, and open shelving ensures efficient storage.

A dedicated study serves as both a workspace and a gaming area, integrating a Vitsoe shelving system that functions as a desk and entertainment unit.

The master bedroom's layout is reconfigured to maximise space, with a walk-in wardrobe extending beyond the original footprint. Sliding doors replace traditional window coverings for a streamlined look, and a small nook is preserved as a tribute to a pet.

The adjoining master bathroom is redesigned for improved functionality and spaciousness.

This home reflects a thoughtful approach to adaptable design, ensuring comfort and practicality as its occupants' needs evolve.

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.