Covid-19 casualty? H&M's Tampines Mall store to close end of August

Easties will have one less outlet to shop at in Singapore when H&M at Tampines Mall closes at the end of the month.

A post on shared on Singapore Atrium Sale's Facebook page showed the closure notice displayed in the store.

H&M Tampines Mall will be closed from 31 Aug 2020 Thanks to a friend of our page for sharing. Posted by Singapore Atrium Sale on Tuesday, August 18, 2020

The Tampines Mall outlet was H&M's first outlet in the east when it opened in 2015 and it now has stores at PLQ mall in Paya Lebar and Kallang Wave Mall.

H&M had previously announced that it will shutter 170 stores worldwide this year as many well-known fashion brands are reeling from the impact of Covid-19 across the globe.

While it could not confirm if the closure was part of the aforementioned plan, a spokesperson for H&M in Singapore told AsiaOne that is part of the "business plan for Singapore to remain nimble to changing dynamics and optimise our physical store portfolio".

H&M's last day of operation at Tampines Mall will be on August 30.

The spokesperson added that "customers can continue to shop with us at our 10 H&M outlets located islandwide".

The other outlets are located in malls across Singapore, such as Suntec City, Ion Orchard, Nex and Jem.

candicecai@asiaone.com