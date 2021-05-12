Covid-19 travel insurance: Best coronavirus policies in 2021

Whether you’re planning to jet off once borders reopen to visit your loved ones, for work, or just for leisure — here are some travel insurance plans to keep you protected this Covid-19 season.

What makes a good travel insurance plan? Perhaps in the past, you wanted protection against the likelihood of trip cancellations, interruptions, delays, medical emergencies and even stolen luggage. But what about Covid-19-related casualties?

We scoured the net for the best Covid-19 travel insurance and measured each plan based on quarantine allowance, overseas hospital income and more so that in the off chance that the virus affects a future trip — you’ll be able to get away with minimal loss.

Disclaimer: Despite the recent increase in community cases in Singapore, there has been a success in our region that sparked talks of travel bubbles and corridors.

However, we acknowledge that the pandemic is still running rampant in many countries — with more variants adding to the noise every day.

Thus, we recommend avoiding travel to countries that are considered high risk by the World Health Organisation, as well as following all the pre-and-post-travel guidelines implemented by the government

Case study: Hong Kong

Since Hong Kong might be the first country with whom we’ll be sharing an Air Travel Bubble with (fingers crossed), I’ll be using that as a case study with which I’ll test the insurance coverage — with the dates covered being May 26 till June 2.

I’ll be choosing the basic option of each plan so you get a gauge of the minimum amount you’ll be paying for insurance, amongst the other real costs of travelling during the pandemic .

Best Covid-19 travel insurance policies 2021

Insurance Plans Key Covid-19 Related Benefits Cost AXA ✅ Overseas Medical Expenses

✅ Post Trip Medical Expenses

✅ Overseas Hospitalisation Allowance

✅ Hospitalisation Allowance in Singapore

✅ Quarantine Allowance for Infectious Disease (Outside of Singapore)

✅ Quarantine Allowance for Infectious Disease (in Singapore)

✅ Child Care Benefit

✅ Hospital Visit Benefit

✅ Emergency Personal Mobile Phone Charges S$56.64 Sompo ✅ Trip cancellation due to Covid-19

✅ Trip postponement due to Covid-19

✅ Trip curtailment due to Covid-19

✅ Trip disruption due to Covid-19

✅ Medical expenses overseas due to Covid-19

✅ Emergency medical evacuation and repatriation due to Covid-19

✅ Overseas quarantine allowance due to Covid-19

✅ Overseas hospital income due to Covid-19 S$72 Income ✅ Medical expenses overseas due to Covid-19

✅ Cancelling your trip

✅ Emergency medical evacuation due to Covid-19

✅ Sending you home due to Covid-19 S$57 FWD ✅ Cancelling up to 30 days before due to Covid-19

✅ Medical expenses if you’re hospitalised due to Covid-19 while overseas or after returning to Singapore

✅ Allowance if you’re hospitalised overseas after being diagnosed with Covid-19

✅ Additional transport expenses if your trip is disrupted because you’re diagnosed with Covid-19

✅ Emergency evacuation and repatriation back to Singapore if required

✅ Allowance if you’re hospitalised locally after being diagnosed with Covid-19 $51.48 STARR ✅ Medical Expenses (Includes Covid-19 Overseas Medical Expenses)

✅ Starr Global Emergency Assistance Services S$39.60

1. AXA: SmartTraveller travel insurance

PHOTO: Axa

Other than an overseas medical expenses claim of up to $300,000, as well as an overseas hospitalisation allowance of up to $20,000, AXA also leaves room for a quarantine allowance for infectious disease both inside and outside of Singapore as well as an emergency personal mobile phone charges to claim of up to $150.

Buy it here .

2. Sompo: Covid-19 insurance

PHOTO: Sompo

Do note that this travel insurance differs from TravelJoy. Travel (Covid-19) Insurance covers both the common travel insurance benefits but with the added protection against other essential coverage when it comes to Covid-19.

However, the company asserts that they will not provide coverage that contradicts any travel advisory issued by the Singapore Government as indicated in the Ministry of Health’s website .

Buy it here .

3. Income: Covid-19 travel insurance

PHOTO: Income

No frills and quite direct, Income provides protection against Covid-19 in the forms of claims for medical expenses overseas of up to U$100,000 (S$133,000), as well as emergency medical evacuation of up to U$100,000, as well as the costs of sending you home in the case of Covid-19.

Just be sure to check WHO’s list of high-risk countries because Covid-19 coverage will not be extended to those places.

Buy it here .

4. FWD: Travel insurance + Covid-19 voverage

Apart from the basic travel insurance plan, you’ll get the option to add a Covid-19 coverage which includes claims of up to $1,000 for any non-refundable costs incurred if you have to cancel your trip after being diagnosed with Covid-19, up to $1,000 for additional transport expenses as well as $200 a day for up to 14 days if you’re hospitalised locally after being diagnosed with Covid-19.

Buy it here .

5. Starr Insurance: TraveLead travel insurance with Covid-19 coverage

With Starr Insurance, you’ll be able to claim up to $1,000,000 for medical expenses, including in and outpatient treatments. There is also no sub-limit or restriction on outpatient expenses and number of visits.

To make it extra convenient for clients, all their claims can be done seamlessly (and cashless) through PayNow.

Buy it here .

