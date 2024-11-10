Craving Indian food in Singapore? Here's where we get our fix

Great Indian restaurants abound in Singapore, from humble hawker stalls and cafes to upscale fine diners that serve a procession of exquisite dishes fit for a maharajah. No matter where you turn, there's an Indian eatery waiting to delight with its kaleidoscope of spices and flavours.

We couldn't fit all of them in one article, so here's a list of the ones we hit up most often.

Biryani Concepts

This Siglap neighbourhood gem by the people behind Mr Biryani serves excellent, affordable (from $12.90) and elegant Hyderabad biryani in a decidedly posh setting.

We first came to Biryani Concepts for the fluffy boneless mutton biryani and have returned repeatedly for the gobi (cauliflower) Manchurian, fish head curry, and perfectly cooked fish tikka. We also love the friendly service and evident passion the cooks have for their food.

Firangi Superstar

As its name implies, this is one "foreigner's love letter to India" ("firangi" is a term used to refer to foreigners, especially during British Colonial times). So don't come expecting authentic, traditional Indian fare.

Instead, Firangi Superstar is a wild and wonderful romp through India's cuisine as interpreted through the lens of a Caucasian foreigner. Think duck and pork seekh rolls with green chilli chutney and beef masala served with crispy beef tongue and pickled shallots.

There's even a Champagne Superstar Saturday brunch (is there a more Caucasian meal than the Champagne brunch?) with lots of lovely offerings like caviar puri, avocado kulcha, and steak with masala scrambled eggs.

MTR Singapore

Dhosai, thosai, dosa or dhose. Whichever way you spell it, whenever a craving hits, we head straight to MTR, where the masala dosa is bar none. A ghee-crisped crepe wrapped around the creamiest potato masala, this is one masala dosa that calls for a deep nap when you're done.

That said, just about everything on the menu is fabulous here. We love the fluffy-within and crisp-without uddina vada (what most of us know as vadai), and the button idly sambhar — miniature idlis served in a bowl of ghee-laced sambar and chutney on the side.

Madras New Woodlands Restaurant

This humble vegetarian eatery along Upper Dickson Road is a popular favourite for good reason. The food is cheap and incredibly good, especially the appam with creamy, fluffy interiors and crisp, toasty edges, and crispy masala dosa. For a satisfying meal, try the chloe bhattura — puffy fried bread served with a tangy chickpea curry. So good!

Yantra

In 2022, Yantra changed hands and underwent a glorious transformation, with gorgeously appointed dining rooms inspired by India's vibrant landscapes.

The new owners roped in culinary historian Pritha Sen, who revamped the menu with dishes once exclusively cooked in royal or rural kitchens that are now on the brink of disappearing.

This makes for an exciting dining experience as even classics like butter chicken are presented "the original way" without cream. If you're anything like us, you'll find it hard to decide which of the amazing-sounding dishes to order.

That's when you might consider splurging on the $148 Experience Menu, a delightful parade of treats like tandoori black cod with spiced mango and shishito peppers, ema datshi (a lovely Tibetan-style cheese and vegetable broth with quinoa), and sutta (mutton) gosht with paneer kulcha (cottage cheese-stuffed flatbread).

Samy's Curry

This institution of Indian food started life as a little roadside stall along Tank Road in the 1960s. It went on to occupy a space in the Ministry of Social Affairs in the 1970s before moving to its current home at Dempsey Hill.

We love sitting in the alfresco area (be sure to book ahead) overlooking the verdant greenery, and our spirits immediately soar when a Samy's Curry staff comes around to heap rice and gravy onto our banana leaves.

Our regular order: fish head curry, fish cakes, battered cauliflower, masala chicken, and brinjal perattal. Pro-tip: go easy on the rice so you can eat unending basketfuls of papadum with your curry gravy. You're welcome.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.