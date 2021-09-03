Craving Tokyo Banana? You can now get it (and other Japanese souvenirs) from places like 7-Eleven and Shopee

Back in the good old days when we could travel freely, many of us would lug back bags of Japan-exclusive goodies after our trips to the Land of the Rising Sun.

Despite the recently launched Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL), travelling to Japan probably isn't a possibility anytime soon. But fret not — here are some places in Singapore that sell popular snacks such as Tokyo Banana, Shiroi Koibito and instant Ichiran ramen that'll satisfy all your cravings.

1. Tokyo Banana

We don't know what it is about these banana-shaped cakes but we are obsessed!

Good news — it's available at local 7-Eleven outlets till Oct 12 on a pre-order basis while stocks last.

Simply visit 7-Eleven's physical stores to place your orders. When it's ready for collection, you can pick it up from the same location.

There is also an early bird special till Sept 14. Get two boxes for just $20.20 (U.P. $10.90).

Another place where you can snag some Tokyo Bananas is Isetan ($9.90), but the catch is that these are frozen.

2. Shiroi Koibito

If you used to bulk-buy boxes of this and hoard them till your next Japan trip, you won't have to do that anymore because Iroha Mart now carries this popular confectionary.

If you're too lazy to make a trip down to their physical store, you can also order the snack on Shopee.

3. Ichiran ramen

While in Japan, many of us would flock to the famous Ichiran Ramen chain restaurants for piping hot bowls of ramen.

You might not be to enjoy the ramen in one of Ichiran's private dining booths, but you can still slurp up the instant version of it from the comfort of your home.

These are available in Japanese supermarkets such as Don Don Donki and Meidi-ya but you can also purchase it online from Shopee and Amazon.sg.

4. Tokyo Cheese Milk Factory

For high quality milk and cheese-based Japanese sweets, many of us would have hit up Tokyo Cheese Milk Factory — we absolutely adore their cookies and cheesecakes!

They currently have three physical outlets in Singapore but alternatively, you can place an order for their decadent treats on their website.

5. KitKat

Why have regular KitKat when you savour it in exotic flavours such as almonds & cranberry or cherry blossom?

These are available in physical stores like Don Don Donki, but you can also find them on Shopee and Lazada. Don Don Donki even has an online store on Shopee where you can source other Japanese snacks!

6. Baumkuchen

For the uninitiated, Baumkuchen — which literally translates to "tree cake"— is a ring-shaped confectionary from Germany. However, the Japanese love it so much that they've created their own renditions of it.

The dense and moist dessert really looks like the cross-section of a log, especially with its multiple layers. It also comes in multiple flavours like chocolate banana, matcha and milk.

You can snag these online from Redmart or from Juchheim at Takashimaya.

