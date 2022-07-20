Crazy rich Singaporean: Hermes Birkin and Kelly bag lover Jamie Chua shows us her collection

Singaporean socialite and celebrity mum Jamie Chua loves to talk about her beloved collection of luxurious handbags. Videos on her YouTube channel show her excitement over unboxing trending branded bags of the season.

The bags that Chua has collected over time come with more stories than you might think. She accumulated a large collection of luxurious goods through collaborating with different businesses throughout her career.

The celebrity mum garnered a larger following online after filming a tour of her home and walk-in wardrobes. She reigns as Singapore’s unofficial “Instagram Queen” as she fills her IG feed with photos of her luxurious lifestyle.

The wardrobe of Jamie Chua is filled with an impressive collection of more than 200 Hermes bags. Aside from that, the wardrobe also contains 300 pairs of shoes and drawers of diamond jewellery.

Chua is said to own the largest and most expensive collection of Hermes bags in the world.

The 48-year-old celebrity mum loves and enjoys sharing her life on social media, especially on her YouTube channel. Here are some highlights from her collection of bags:

Hermès Birkin Rose Scheherazade Pink Crocodile

Price: S$125,190

Rose Scheherazade Pink Crocodile is a Hermes Birkin 35 Retourne crafted from precious Porosus Crocodile (Hermès’ saltwater crocodile hide) in Rose Scheherazade. Its bold pop of colour was explicitly created for Hermès crocodile leather.

The colour of the bag has an uplifting pink hue. It also has a glossy surface and palladium-plated silver hardware, which is a collectable that is hard to come by.

Hermes Birkin White Epsom Leather

Price: about S$13,000 to S$18,000

This Hermes Birkin is in white Epsom (calfskin) leather with palladium hardware and has tonal stitching. Aside from that, this bag has two straps with toggle closure, a key clochette, and double-rolled handles.

The bag’s interior has a white Chevre (goatskin) leather lining, an engraved zip pocket and an open pocket on the other side.

Hermes Kelly cut clutch Rose Tyrien Shiny Porosus Crocodile

Price: about S$210,900

This bag is the holy grail for luxury bag collectors. It’s an intimate luxury accessory with Hermès’ timeless appeal and sophistication.

Porosus Crocodile is the most luxurious exotic skin from Hermès. The 18k white gold hardware includes plaques and a turn lock with 129 brilliant round diamonds. The flap opens to a goatskin leather interior with a flat pocket.

Hermes Mini Kelly bag

Price: S$11,200

The availability of the Hermes Mini Kelly bag is extremely limited. This bag is a 20cm version of the beloved Hermes Kelly Bag.

The Mini Kelly comes in many classic leather options, including epsom, box (firm calfskin), and chèvre. The bag is so much better with gold-plated and palladium-plated hardware.

Hermes Himalaya Niloticus Crocodile

Price: from S$63,000 to S$91,400

This piece serves as one of the most expensive bags that Jamie Chua added to her collection. The word “Himalaya” in the bag does not imply the bag’s origin but the delicate gradation of the colour. The smoky grey fades into a pearly white, resembling the majestic, snow-capped Himalayas.

The process of dyeing a crocodile hide is time-consuming. It is exponentially tricky as the shades lighten. Creating the immaculate white of the snow is challenging, and the gradation to rocky grey requires great skill and a fine eye for detail.

Micro Lady Dior hand bag in Latte Cannage lambskin

Price: S$6,700

The Lady Dior bag embodies the house's vision of elegance and beauty. This piece is crafted from special white lambskin with the signature Cannage topstitching. The bag is also embellished with a Dior charm.

The micro-style can accommodate all the daily essentials and features an adjustable and removable shoulder strap.

Small Dior Book Tote with gold-tone Dior Oblique embroidery

The Dior Book Tote has become an essential item of the Dior spirit.

This bag features the fashion house's hallmark Dior Oblique motif embroidered in gold. You can carry it by hand, and it is best paired with other Dior Oblique creations.

Louis Vuitton Coffret Tresor 20

Price: S$4,300

Coffret Tresor 20 is one of Louis Vuitton's classic monogramed canvas creations. The monogramed canvas has been the brand's trademark since 1896.

Louis Vuitton Valisette Tresor

Price: S$11,700

The iconic and historical Coffret Tresor 20 served as inspiration for the Valisette Tresor. This is a feminine bag with the functionality of a traditional leather good.

Vintage Chanel handbag

Jamie's collection also includes a vintage Chanel handbag which is no longer on the market. Jamie says she's had this bag for many years now, and names it as one of her favourite Chanel bags because it contains two of her favourite metallic colours: gold and silver. According to her, the bag goes well with different accessories.

