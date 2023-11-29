'Crazy Rich Surabaya': $6.5m wedding of ex-AirAsia Indonesia boss' son sees celebrity attendees and Hermes door gifts

Meet 'Crazy Rich Surabaya'.

On Nov 18, a couple held an extravagant wedding in the Indonesian city of Surabaya, complete with luxury brand door gifts and celebrity attendees.

The groom is Ryan Harris, the son of former AirAsia Indonesia's president Pin Harris, and the bride is Gwen Ashley Widodo, daughter of Surabaya property tycoon Markus Widodo and fashion designer Warren Tjandra, reported New Straits Times.

This star-studded event was held at The Westin Surabaya and reportedly cost a staggering IDR75 billion (S$6.47 million).

The couple have also been dubbed 'Crazy Rich [of] Surabaya', the paper reported, in reference to the 2018 Hollywood movie.

Celebrity guests and luxe door gifts

Around 2,000 guests attended the happy occasion and among them were celebrities from all over the world.

These included international artistes such as Brian McFadden and Keith Duffy, former members of boybands Westlife and Boyzone respectively, who were invited to perform at the wedding. Nicole Scherzinger of The Pussycat Dolls was also seen performing onstage at the lavish banquet.

Among the Indonesian celebrity guests was actor Raffi Ahmad as well as radio presenter Melaney Ricardo, who also hosted the event. Others on the star-studded guest list included Indonesian singer-songwriter Raisa, singer and actor Afgan, as well as singer Via Vallen.

All attendees also reportedly received extremely luxurious door gifts — from Hermes, naturally.

In a TikTok video on Nov 20, one wedding attendee opened her orange box to reveal a beautiful Hermes plate.

[embed]https://www.tiktok.com/@widyawonok/video/7303381748673481990?lang=en[/embed]

Eight months of planning

Ryan and Gwen met two years ago, shared Gwen in an Instagram post on Nov 15, with Ryan popping the question in December last year.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CmyHpdbrqQG/?hl=en&img_index=1[/embed]

The wedding reportedly also featured themed rooms which reflected the couple's shared love for Disneyland, according to BNN Breaking.

All together, the big day took eight months of preparation, including six days before the big day to set up the decor, stage and multimedia elements.

